Damn, scary collision down in Texas… With only a few laps remaining in Stage 2 of the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway, Kyle Busch was leading (all 47 laps) when lost a rear tire. Losing a ton of speed, the rest of the pack came flying around the turn and there was nowhere to go for Ross Chastain who slammed into the front of Busch's #18 car at about 180 miles per hour, going airborne. He bundled up […]

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO