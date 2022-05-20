ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Weather Alert Day: Hot and humid weekend ahead

By ANTHONY MACARI, STORM TEAM 10
Turnto10.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Temperatures have begun their ascent and won't stop until reaching about 90 degrees. It will take some time due to low clouds and fog Monday morning, but once it clears, inland highs will climb well above average. A warm front crossing Friday night into...

