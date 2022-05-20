ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Vanilla Ice to perform after Saturday’s Brewers game

By Nick VanWagenen
wtmj.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article90s kids, get ready for some nostalgia. Following Saturday’s Brewers...

wtmj.com

milwaukeemag.com

Fans Flocked to See the DockHounds’ New Ballpark

Periods of rain, gloomy skies and cool temperatures didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of fans who flocked from miles around to see the Lake Country DockHounds’ first-ever home game as the team opened its new ballpark in Oconomowoc on Friday night. Traffic began to back up on roads leading...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Elkhorn gymnast competes for gold when not on the farm

ELKHORN, Wis. - When this Elkhorn sophomore is not competing for gold, you can probably find her down on the farm. That's what makes Lainey Vogt this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot. "When I was little, I had a lot of elbow injuries," said Vogt. "So my doctor told...
ELKHORN, WI
wtmj.com

McGuire By Enberg, Returns to Milwaukee

Directed by Edward Morgan, produced locally by Rech Entertainment, and written by the late Dick Enberg, McGuire by Enberg is returning to Milwaukee in July. “We have taken the story written by Dick Enberg and turned the lens towards Al McGuire the person, said Rech Entertainment President, Bob Rech in a press release.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

First Tee Southeast Wisconsin teaches lessons used on and off the golf course

Life lessons have been adjacent to athletics ever since sports have been around. That tradition continues with 1st Tee Southwest Wisconsin. 1st Tee is a global program and David Cohn leads the Southwest Wisconsin chapter as executive director. The main functions of 1st Tee Southeast Wisconsin teach the traits to succeed in golf like integrity and patience, are also traits needed to succeed in life.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin adds commitment from RB, top in-state prospect for 2023

Wisconsin added another commitment for the 2023 cycle over the weekend, adding the top in-state player on Saturday. The commitment comes from Nate White, a 3-star running back out of Milwaukee. According to the 247 Sports Composite Rankings, White is the top player out of Wisconsin and the No. 48 RB nationally for the cycle.
MILWAUKEE, WI
restaurantdive.com

'A huge slap in the face': Milwaukee chef on losing his RRF grant

This article is the first in a three-part series focusing on the impact the lack of additional grants from Restaurant Revitalization Fund has had on the restaurant industry, including an overview of RRF’s fallout by the numbers to reactions from across the industry to the Senate’s inability to pass a refill bill.
MILWAUKEE, WI
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin waters open for ‘Free Fishing Weekend’

(WFRV) – The first weekend in June has plenty to offer anyone who enjoys spending time outside. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced a Free Fishing Weekend and encourages organizations all across the state to host a fishing site on June 4-5. During this event, all...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtmj.com

FPC Live proposes concert venue next to Bucks arena

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The concert promotion company FPC Live is proposing to build a venue complex on land adjacent to Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee. The multi-level complex would be built on a section of a vacant 5.7-acre parcel owned by the Milwaukee Bucks and where the Bradley Center once stood. The $50 million complex would have space for 4,000 people in one ballroom and 800 concert-goers in another room. FPC Live, the Madison-based division of Frank Productions, plans to begin development this year if it wins zoning approval from the Common Council and the mayor.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Nicole Koglin heads to Greenfield and Pewaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Nicole Koglin drew two new cities on Monday morning, May 23. This week she'll visit Greenfield on Tuesday, May 24, and Pewaukee on Thursday, May 26. Where should she stop while she's in town? Send your recommendations to hometowns@cbs58.com or share your suggestions on our Facebook or Twitter pages.
GREENFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Vision: Eye check-ups have changed

Looking for a new pair of glasses? Lucky for you there are plenty of unique options available, some of which use eco or green materials. Brian is at Wisconsin Vision searching for a new look.
nbc15.com

Waterfront restaurant The Nau-Ti-Gal permanently closes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of Madison’s favorite casual waterfront restaurants is permanently shutting their doors after almost 40 years of being in service. Located on the north end of Lake Mendota, The Nau-Ti-Gal Restaurant announced today they were not re-opening in a letter posted to their website. Owners...
MADISON, WI
wtmj.com

Bucks announce new concert venues adjacent to Deer District, Fiserv Forum

Milwaukee’s music and entertainment scene continues to expand. The Bucks, along with Wisconsin-based venue operator FPC Live, announced Monday two new concert venues adjacent to Fiserv Forum. Construction on these two venues, one with an approximate capacity of 4,000 and the other with an estimated capacity of 800, is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

The hypnotherapist and failed politician who helped fuel Wisconsin’s never-ending voter fraud hunt

This story was originally published by ProPublica.   Jay Stone grew up in the rough-and-tumble world of Chicago ward politics, the son of a longtime city alderman. But his own forays into politics left him distrustful of Chicago Democrats. When he ran for alderman in 2003, he was crushed at the polls after party leaders sent […] The post The hypnotherapist and failed politician who helped fuel Wisconsin’s never-ending voter fraud hunt appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Consider Native Wisconsin Flowers When Planting this Season

(Raymond Neupert, WRN) While you're putting together a plan for your yard and flowers this season, consider planting native Wisconsin flowers. Susan Carpenter from the UW-Madison Arboretum says that while some communities still consider native plants to be out of code, you can find places for them. "But if you have a flower bed and you're putting native plants in there, it's going to look pretty, it's going to be attractive to the animals into the pollinators and so forth."
WISCONSIN STATE
Urban Milwaukee

Cafe Hollander Unveils New Menu

Café Hollander, which has multiple locations including one at 2608 N. Downer Ave. and another in Wauwatosa, is celebrating its 15th birthday this year. To commemorate the milestone, the restaurant has unveiled its new summer menu, which features over 20 new items, as well as fresh takes on traditional Dutch and Belgian dishes. Lori Fredrich reports:
WAUWATOSA, WI
On Milwaukee

Home built by pioneer, mayor and governor Ludington is now for sale in Tosa

A Wauwatosa landmark has been listed for sale. In fact, the home was built by a man whose story is intricately linked to Milwaukee and Wisconsin history, too. The 1881 Queen Anne home built by Milwaukee and Wauwatosa pioneer Harrison Ludington, at 343 Glenview Ave. (aka 84th Street), just south of Bluemound Road, was recently listed.
WAUWATOSA, WI

