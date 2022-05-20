Vanilla Ice to perform after Saturday’s Brewers game

I'm packing up my bags and digging through the couch cushions for gas money for a road trip to try this Monster Mary. I recently saw it on one of my favorite new YouTube series, Explore Wisconsinbly With Mary Mack. This week, Mary tackled a huge bloody mary!. This 'Monster...
Periods of rain, gloomy skies and cool temperatures didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of fans who flocked from miles around to see the Lake Country DockHounds’ first-ever home game as the team opened its new ballpark in Oconomowoc on Friday night. Traffic began to back up on roads leading...
ELKHORN, Wis. - When this Elkhorn sophomore is not competing for gold, you can probably find her down on the farm. That's what makes Lainey Vogt this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot. "When I was little, I had a lot of elbow injuries," said Vogt. "So my doctor told...
Directed by Edward Morgan, produced locally by Rech Entertainment, and written by the late Dick Enberg, McGuire by Enberg is returning to Milwaukee in July. “We have taken the story written by Dick Enberg and turned the lens towards Al McGuire the person, said Rech Entertainment President, Bob Rech in a press release.
Life lessons have been adjacent to athletics ever since sports have been around. That tradition continues with 1st Tee Southwest Wisconsin. 1st Tee is a global program and David Cohn leads the Southwest Wisconsin chapter as executive director. The main functions of 1st Tee Southeast Wisconsin teach the traits to succeed in golf like integrity and patience, are also traits needed to succeed in life.
Wisconsin added another commitment for the 2023 cycle over the weekend, adding the top in-state player on Saturday. The commitment comes from Nate White, a 3-star running back out of Milwaukee. According to the 247 Sports Composite Rankings, White is the top player out of Wisconsin and the No. 48 RB nationally for the cycle.
With graduation season here, it's always fun to revisit this story. Bon Jovi was sitting on top of the rock world in 1987. The band was selling out areas across the country, and on April 29th 1987 they made their way to Rockford. With a huge, smash hit album "Slippery...
This article is the first in a three-part series focusing on the impact the lack of additional grants from Restaurant Revitalization Fund has had on the restaurant industry, including an overview of RRF’s fallout by the numbers to reactions from across the industry to the Senate’s inability to pass a refill bill.
(WFRV) – The first weekend in June has plenty to offer anyone who enjoys spending time outside. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced a Free Fishing Weekend and encourages organizations all across the state to host a fishing site on June 4-5. During this event, all...
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The concert promotion company FPC Live is proposing to build a venue complex on land adjacent to Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee. The multi-level complex would be built on a section of a vacant 5.7-acre parcel owned by the Milwaukee Bucks and where the Bradley Center once stood. The $50 million complex would have space for 4,000 people in one ballroom and 800 concert-goers in another room. FPC Live, the Madison-based division of Frank Productions, plans to begin development this year if it wins zoning approval from the Common Council and the mayor.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Nicole Koglin drew two new cities on Monday morning, May 23. This week she'll visit Greenfield on Tuesday, May 24, and Pewaukee on Thursday, May 26. Where should she stop while she's in town? Send your recommendations to hometowns@cbs58.com or share your suggestions on our Facebook or Twitter pages.
This rustic, Northwoods-like pub is a must-make stop on your next trip near Wisconsin Dells with excellent food, old-fashioneds, and a 4000-gallon spectacle. The Waterpark Capital of the World is filled with hundreds of different ways to have a good time. It's not hard to miss all the thrilling waterparks and attractions with huge signs everywhere.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of Madison’s favorite casual waterfront restaurants is permanently shutting their doors after almost 40 years of being in service. Located on the north end of Lake Mendota, The Nau-Ti-Gal Restaurant announced today they were not re-opening in a letter posted to their website. Owners...
Milwaukee’s music and entertainment scene continues to expand. The Bucks, along with Wisconsin-based venue operator FPC Live, announced Monday two new concert venues adjacent to Fiserv Forum. Construction on these two venues, one with an approximate capacity of 4,000 and the other with an estimated capacity of 800, is...
This story was originally published by ProPublica. Jay Stone grew up in the rough-and-tumble world of Chicago ward politics, the son of a longtime city alderman. But his own forays into politics left him distrustful of Chicago Democrats. When he ran for alderman in 2003, he was crushed at the polls after party leaders sent […]
The post The hypnotherapist and failed politician who helped fuel Wisconsin’s never-ending voter fraud hunt appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) While you're putting together a plan for your yard and flowers this season, consider planting native Wisconsin flowers. Susan Carpenter from the UW-Madison Arboretum says that while some communities still consider native plants to be out of code, you can find places for them. "But if you have a flower bed and you're putting native plants in there, it's going to look pretty, it's going to be attractive to the animals into the pollinators and so forth."
Café Hollander, which has multiple locations including one at 2608 N. Downer Ave. and another in Wauwatosa, is celebrating its 15th birthday this year. To commemorate the milestone, the restaurant has unveiled its new summer menu, which features over 20 new items, as well as fresh takes on traditional Dutch and Belgian dishes. Lori Fredrich reports:
A Wauwatosa landmark has been listed for sale. In fact, the home was built by a man whose story is intricately linked to Milwaukee and Wisconsin history, too. The 1881 Queen Anne home built by Milwaukee and Wauwatosa pioneer Harrison Ludington, at 343 Glenview Ave. (aka 84th Street), just south of Bluemound Road, was recently listed.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- May is American Stroke Month, and the American Stroke Association is sharing tips on reducing your stroke risk. Dr. Will Taylor is a stroke neurologist at Ascension Wisconsin. Taylor joined CBS 58 on Monday, May 23 with the signs you should know to spot a stroke F.A.S.T.
