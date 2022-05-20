Vanilla Ice to perform after Saturday’s Brewers game

(Raymond Neupert, WRN) While you're putting together a plan for your yard and flowers this season, consider planting native Wisconsin flowers. Susan Carpenter from the UW-Madison Arboretum says that while some communities still consider native plants to be out of code, you can find places for them. "But if you have a flower bed and you're putting native plants in there, it's going to look pretty, it's going to be attractive to the animals into the pollinators and so forth."

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO