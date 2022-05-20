ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emerald Isle, NC

Mayor of Emerald Isle, chief of police make pancakes for residents

By Ryan Harper, Cheyenne Pagan
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26GoWH_0flCgvpm00

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Yummy!

It was an opportunity to meet those that represent the town of Emerald Isle. Town officials on Friday held a pancake breakfast and open house for residents. They gave tours of the different buildings and let residents know what it takes to keep the town running.

“We weren’t able to do things, you know, things like this for a couple of years. And we think it’s really important to get back outside, get back out into the communities and give us an opportunity to meet with our residents and give our residents an opportunity to meet us,” said Emerald Isle Mayor Jason Holland.

The chief of police, the town’s fire marshall and even the mayor were whipping up pancakes for residents who stopped by.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

City of Greenville budget unanimously approved by City Council

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Greenville residents will continue to pay the lowest property tax rate that has been levied in nearly 40 years after the City Council unanimously approved the City’s operating budget during its meeting on Monday night. The $149.6 million City of Greenville operating budget, which aligns with the goals of the City Council, […]
WNCT

National Beach Safety Week is being observed along the coast

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s National Beach Safety Week and one beach town in Eastern North Carolina is gearing up for a busy weekend along the coast. Emerald Isle town officials want the public to know about water safety and ways to beat the heat ahead of Memorial Day weekend. They say they’ll be […]
EMERALD ISLE, NC
WNCT

Newport Board of Adjustments denies permit for rehab facility

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Newport Board of Adjustments recently denied a special-use permit request for a proposed rehabilitation center. According to the town’s interim planning director, around 30 residents participated in a hearing about the Hope is Alive facility. The permit was denied because of the town’s ordinances, one issue being that a family […]
NEWPORT, NC
WITN

New Bern exit ramp closed Tuesday for repair

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers may have to alter their journey to work because an exit ramp is Craven County is closed Tuesday morning for repair. North Carolina Department of Transportation officials say exit ramp 417A, also known as US 70W onto Front Street will be closed this morning for shoulder repair.
NEW BERN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Emerald Isle, NC
Emerald Isle, NC
Government
carolinacoastonline.com

Hardee’s Morehead City closes, leaving a 50-year legacy

— Morehead City is losing a restaurant icon today as the Hardee’s staff at the Morehead Plaza restaurant flip the last burger and hand out the last soft drink or milkshake at 2 p.m. this afternoon. The public announcement of the closure, which takes effect when the restaurant finishes...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Six graduate from spring 2022 Law Enforcement Academy

WASHINGTON, N.C.— Law enforcement officers are in high demand, and Beaufort County Community College sent six more graduates out into the community to begin their careers. The college held a graduation ceremony for the Spring 2022 Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) Academy on May 19. Derek Bowie of Bethel, Davis Bradley of Manteo, David Plasencia […]
WNCT

Camp Lejeune officials: Stay off Browns Island

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – Base officials aboard Camp Lejeune are urging civilians to stop trespassing on Browns Island.  Browns Island may seem like just another piece of paradise. However, the land can pose a danger to those who don’t know how to navigate it.  “We were able to dock the boat today because I […]
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
WNCT

Suspicious death investigation underway in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating a suspicious death after conducting a welfare check on Tuesday, officials told WNCT. Officers responded to Spring Forest Condominiums, at the 500 block of Spring Forest Road in Greenville, for a welfare check at a home. Upon entry, they discovered a body. After collecting evidence at the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Holland
carolinacoastonline.com

Fisheries commission meeting set for Thursday, Friday in Beaufort

— The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission, policymaking arm of the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, will meet in-person Wednesday and Thursday, May 25-26 at the Beaufort Hotel, 2440 Lennoxville Road, Beaufort. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and at...
BEAUFORT, NC
WITN

Rolling Thunder Nationwide Ride for Freedom

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A national organization is hosting an event to honor fallen heroes on Memorial Day weekend. The North Carolina chapter of Rolling Thunder will be holding a Ride For Freedom event Friday through Saturday. It will kick off Friday night with a candlelight vigil at 8 p.m....
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Crews wrap up work on ‘Emerald Loop’ project second intersection mural

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Monday is suppose to be the last day of work on the second intersection mural in the ‘Emerald Loop’ project in uptown Greenville. The ‘Emerald Loop’ is the urban arts trail through the uptown area and adjacent neighborhoods that will feature dozens of public murals, sculptures and elements of the African American cultural trail.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Work begins to fix U.S. 17 bridge after May 13th crash

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Crews today are beginning to fix a U.S. 17 bridge that was damaged 10 days ago when a truck crashed through its side. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says work on the bridge that crosses over Howell Road, just outside of New Bern, will be finished later this week.
NEW BERN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor
WNCT

NC ferries hit by COVID-19, mechanical issues

HATTERAS, N.C. (AP) — Ferry service along the North Carolina coast is experiencing interruptions because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in crew members and mechanical issues on the vessels themselves. The Virginian-Pilot reports the Cedar Island, Swan Quarter and Hatteras routes are affected, the N.C. Department of Transportation said in a news release. Last […]
HATTERAS, NC
WNCT

Joy Soup Kitchen holding ‘Missing Man Table’ for fallen military members

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville’s Joy Soup Kitchen is recognizing those service members who have fallen defending our country with the “Missing Man Table.” The table is set with a poem, folded American flag, a candle and a lemon with salt. The lemon represents the bitterness of the soldier no longer coming home and the […]
WNCT

Big Rock scholarship recipients announced

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT)- The Carteret County Public School Foundation, in partnership with the Big Rock Foundation and Carteret County Public Schools, presented the Big Rock Teaching Fellows Scholarship to its first two recipients on Tuesday at the Big Rock Landing. The Big Rock Teaching Fellows Scholarship was established in November 2021, with a $200,000 […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department issues scam alert

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department (WPD) posted on social media that it is experiencing a high incidence of reports about a phone scam. Victims receive a phone call from a person, claiming to be a loved one, who has been involved in a traffic accident where a pregnant female was injured. The victim says they have been arrested for DWI and need money to avoid going to jail.
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WNCT

‘This is eternal’: Blue Star Memorial unveiled

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A new Blue Star Memorial is now at New Bern National Cemetery, serving as a permanent marker to honor those that have served our country. The memorial was unveiled in a special ceremony that included the presentation of colors and the national anthem.  “We’re having major Memorial Day Services here. […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Residents urged to have security system to protect home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Before you hit the road, or board the plane for your next vacation this summer, you might want to make sure you have a good home security system. Sgt. Lee Darnell with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says any home security system regardless of what brand or vendor they are, will […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Fatal crash focus of lawsuit against Highway Patrol, school

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The mother of a North Carolina college student who was killed while riding with a state trooper as part of an internship has filed a wrongful death claim against the N.C. State Highway Patrol, the state Department of Public Safety and the school. Michael Higgins...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WNCT

WNCT

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy