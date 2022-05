The Florida Gators are no longer expected to be the state’s top team, according to updated preseason projections from ESPN. According to its SP+ advanced metrics, Miami is on top of the state at No. 14 in the nation. That’s six spots higher than the Hurricanes were in February. The Gators are next at No. 23 (five spots lower than February), and Florida State dropped four spots to 28th.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO