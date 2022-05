Twin Falls is rapidly growing, and new stores are continuing to move into the Magic Valley. Clothing stores, big chains, small chains, fast food, and locally owned stores are all popping up all over town weekly it seems, and it is exciting to see what each new place brings. One such store has been preparing to open for the last few months, and its progress is notable, as anticipation grows until its grand opening. What store is it and where do things stand today?

3 DAYS AGO