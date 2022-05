After reviewing the Thornton Township Elected Official Compensation Resolution, dated September 8, 2020, it is clear there is an attempt at limiting the number of people who wish to run for office. It is also clear to us this attempt violates the letter and intent of laws established calling for the setting of compensation of the offices of township trustee, township supervisor, township assessor, and township clerk.

THORNTON, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO