ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Abuse group Mission NGO defends Johnny Depp against Amber Heard allegations

By Elizabeth Rosner, Natalie O'Neill
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iEEum_0flCgHy400

A women’s abuse group voiced support for Johnny Depp on Friday — joining a growing chorus of the actor’s female friends and co-stars who have defended him amid claims he physically and sexually abused ex Amber Heard.

Mission NGO, a nonprofit that fights violence against women and children worldwide, expressed “compassion” for the 58-year-old “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor.

“As women, as mothers, we have the duty and the responsibility to educate our sons and daughters … without any gender distinction, in order to prevent violence,” Valeria Altobelli, the group’s president, said in a statement.

“[It is with] deep respect for the victims of domestic abuses that we have to affirm … our compassion for Johnny Depp in this bad page of his personal history.”

The group didn’t elaborate, or immediately return a request for comment Friday.

The statement came a day after music producer Bruce Witkin testified that Depp used drugs and alcohol to cope with emotional pain. Depp has previously testified that his mom, Betty Sue Palmer, physically and psychologically abused him.

On Thursday, singer Courtney Love and actress Eva Green also defended Depp as a caring person — despite Heard’s testimony that he threatened to kill her and once broke her nose in a jealous rage.

Love posted a video on Twitter describing how Depp rushed to save her from a drug overdose at a nightclub in the ’90s and was sweet to her daughter, Frances Bean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JE4I2_0flCgHy400
Mission NGO argued Johnny Depp needs compassion during a “bad page of his personal history.”
Mission NGO
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YXBCx_0flCgHy400
Actress Eva Green anticipates Johnny Depp will win the defamation trial with his “good name and wonderful heart.”
Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

“I don’t really wanna make judgments publicly, but I just want to tell you that Johnny gave me CPR in 1995 when I overdosed outside the Viper Room with Sal. Johnny, when I was on crack and Frances was having to suffer through that with social workers, wrote her a four-page letter that she’s never showed me on her 13th birthday. He didn’t really know me,” she said.

Green, meanwhile, said she had no doubt Depp will “emerge” victorious in the trial.

“I have no doubt Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than it ever was for him and his family,” Green, who starred with Depp in the 2012 fantasy “Dark Shadows,” wrote on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F0PHx_0flCgHy400
Amber Heard has accused Johnny Depp of assaulting her during their honeymoon in 2015, and on other occassions.
Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via REUTERS

Other female celebrities — including Sia, Wynona Ryder, Helena Bonham and Penélope Cruz — spoke out on Depp’s behalf during his UK libel trial in 2020.

“The idea that he is an incredibly violent person is the farthest thing from the Johnny I knew and loved,” Ryder, a former girlfriend of Depp, said in 2020. “He was never, never violent towards me. He has never been violent or abusive towards anybody I have seen.”

Cruz added, “I’ve seen Johnny in so many situations and he is always kind to everyone around. He is one of the most generous people I know,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BRPBy_0flCgHy400
Heard previously declared she was a “public figure representing domestic abuse,” in an opinion article published in the Washington Post in 2018.
AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool

The musician Sia also defended Depp in a tweet at the time, writing, “Just showing my public support for Johnny Depp.

“I mean, I’d love him to get clean and stop with the jewellery, but he is clearly the victim after hearing those tapes.”

In the UK case, Depp sued the publisher of the UK Sun over a headline calling him a “wife-beater” and lost.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q6xah_0flCgHy400
Mission NGO insists people must be educated about domestic violence “without any gender distinction.”
Mission NGO
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mhmhA_0flCgHy400
Valeria Altobelli is president of domestic violence victims group Mission NGO.
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for claiming in a Washington Post op-ed that she was a victim of domestic violence.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Audio Revealed: Johnny Depp Told Amber Heard 'It's Going To Be A Bloodbath' If He Didn't Walk Away From Their Marriage

More and more is coming out about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's tumultuous marriage. In audio clips that were heard during the Monday, April 25, cross examination, some of their conversation from couples therapy was heard — and it wasn't pretty. “Walking away is necessary — is necessary, especially between you and I. It is of utmost importance, because the next move, if I don’t walk away — or just go out for a little while — it’s just going to be a bloodbath,” Depp said in the recordings. “It’s just not worth it.”Heard responded that she just wanted the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard reacts as psychologist who reviewed relationship with Johnny Depp tells of personality disorders

Amber Heard appeared to physically react as the psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team to evaluate her testified that she has two personality disorders. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesPsychologist Dr Shannon Curry took the stand on Tuesday...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penélope Cruz
Person
Sia
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Eva Green
Person
Amber Heard
The Independent

Johnny Depp asked about text in which he told Amber Heard to take ‘no meetings’ and ‘no movies’

Johnny Depp was asked about a text in which he told Amber Heard to take “no meetings” and “no movies”.The actor took the stand again on Monday (25 April) as part of the defamation case opposing he and Ms Heard in Fairfax, Virginia. He has testified every day since Tuesday (19 April), except when court broke on Friday (22 April) and on the weekend. Mr Depp was first questioned by his own lawyer and has since been cross-examined by Ms Heard’s legal team.Ms Heard’s attorney first read a text from her to Depp, which read: “I’m at a coffee...
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Amber Heard attacked Johnny Depp on island in 2015 and called him a "washed-up actor," witness testifies

The manager of Johnny Depp's private island in the Bahamas gave testimony Tuesday about an alleged altercation on the island between the actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard in 2015, while a forensic psychologist testified that Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder, as the civil lawsuit continues to wallow in the couple's personal issues.
FAIRFAX, VA
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Questioned About Substance Abuse During Trial, Insists 'The Only Person I’ve Abused Is Myself'

On Monday, April 25, the final day of Johnny Depp's cross-examination during his trial against Amber Heard, the actor was asked more details about his use of drugs and alcohol. At one point, audio recordings of a drunken Depp were played, which prompted the actress' lawyer Ben Rottenborn to question whether his drinking had impacted his relationships with anyone else."The only person I’ve abused in my life is myself," the actor, 68, stated, according to CNN. "Sir, if anyone had a problem with my drinking, at any time in my life, it was me." When the attorney brought up past...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ngo#Domestic Violence#Female Celebrities#Violent Crime#Mission Ngo#Twitter
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
TIME

Judge Denies Johnny Depp's Bid to Dismiss Amber Heard's $100 Million Countersuit

The high-profile trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continued on Tuesday, in its sixth and final week. The trial revolves around a defamation lawsuit Depp filed against Heard, his ex-wife, regarding a 2018 Washington Post op-ed she wrote, in which she alleged that she had endured domestic abuse (though she did not refer to Depp by name).
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy