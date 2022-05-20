ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

High Point man sentenced to 6-13 years for sexual assault

By Brayden Stamps
 4 days ago

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point man will be spending the next 77-158 months in prison after being found guilty of sexual assault.

On June 17, 2018, High Point police got reports of a 32-year-old woman who was sexually assaulted. The woman was taken to the hospital where a SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Exam) kit was completed and given to High Point police.

Terrance A Carter

Detectives identified Terrance A Carter, of High Point, as a suspect. At the time, Carter denied having any sexual contact with the woman.

On April 8, 2020, a case detective with the High Point Police Department’s Special Victims Unit received a CODIS (Combined DNA Index System) hit from the NC state crime lab. Afterward, a search warrant was carried out for Carter’s DNA.

Carter’s DNA was a match with the samples from the SANE kit and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Carter was located and arrested the next day, April 9, 2020.

On Friday, the now 48-year-old Carter was found guilty of a second-degree forcible sex offense after a jury trial in the Guilford County Superior Court and was handed his 77-158 months sentence.

Carter will also be forced to register as a sex offender for 30 years as a part of his sentencing.

High Point Police released the following statement via press release:

The High Point Police Department remains committed to working with the Guilford County
D i strict Attorney’s office and other federal, state, and local partners to improve the quality of
life for the residents of High Point by identifying those responsible for violent crime and holding
them and their associates accountable for their actions.

FOX8 News

FOX8 News

