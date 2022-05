Harold Leon Moore, 93 years old, of Green Castle, Missouri, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the LaPlata Nursing Home in LaPlata, Missouri. Harold was born October 25, 1928 to Earl and Ethel (McKee) Moore in Stahl, Missouri. On August 22, 1950 in Kirksville, Harold married Neva Lou (Niece) Moore, she preceded him in death in 2019. He was also preceded by his parents and a sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn and Johnny Bell.

