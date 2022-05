Editor’s Note: Both candidates were provided the opportunity to offer op-eds about their respective candidates. The Texas Railroad Commission is the single most important regulatory agency in the state of Texas. As you probably already know, it has nothing to do with railroads but instead oversees our vitally important oil and gas industry. I am a proud resident of the Permian Basin, and I am running for a seat on this commission because I actually work in oil and gas and am confident that I can do a better job than the career politician currently in the seat.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO