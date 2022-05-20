ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends mixed after punishing week

By Noel Randewich
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Ross Stores plunges after cutting 2022 forecast

* S&P 500 +0.01%, Nasdaq -0.30%, Dow +0.03% (Updates with details at end of session)

May 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended mixed on Friday after a volatile session that saw Tesla slump and other growth stocks also lose ground.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq logged their seventh straight week of losses, their longest losing streak since the end of the dotcom bubble in 2001.

The Dow suffered its eighth consecutive weekly decline, its longest since 1932 during the Great Depression.

Worries about surging inflation and rising interest rates have pummeled the U.S. stock market this year, with danger signals from Walmart Inc and other retailers this week adding to fears about the economy.

The S&P 500 spent most of the session in negative territory and at one point was down just over 20% from its Jan. 3 record high close before ending down 18% from that level and flat for the day.

Closing down 20% from that record level would confirm the S&P 500 has been in a bear market since reaching that January high, according to a common definition.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq was last down about 27% from its record close in November 2021.

Weighing heavily on the S&P 500, Tesla tumbled 6.4% after Chief Executive Elon Musk denounced as “utterly untrue” claims in a news report that he sexually harassed a flight attendant on a private jet in 2016.

Other megacap stocks also fell, with Apple Google-owner Alphabet Inc down 1.3% and Nvidia losing 2.5%.

Shares of Deere & Co dropped 14% after the heavy equipment maker posted downbeat quarterly revenue.

Pfizer rose 3.6%, helping the S&P 500 avoid a loss for the day.

Recent disappointing forecasts from big retailers Walmart, Kohl’s Corp and Target Inc have rattled market sentiment, adding to evidence that rising prices have started to hurt the purchasing power of U.S. consumers.

On Friday, Ross Stores plunged 22.5% after the discount apparel retailer cut its 2022 forecasts for sales and profit, while Vans brand owner VF Corp gained 6.1% on strong 2023 revenue outlook.

Traders are pricing in 50-basis point rate hikes by the U.S. central bank in June and July.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.01% to end the session at 3,901.36 points.

The Nasdaq declined 0.30% to 11,354.62 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.03% to 31,261.90 points.

For the week, the S&P 500 fell 3.0%, the Dow lost 2.9% and the Nasdaq declined 3.8%.

About two thirds of S&P 500 stocks are down 20% or more from their 52-week highs.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 13.0 billion shares, compared with a 13.5 billion average over the last 20 trading days.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.16-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.24-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 1 new 52-week highs and 48 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 11 new highs and 353 new lows.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slump on growth concerns, bond yields slip

(Adds oil, gold settlement prices) * China talks stimulus, but economic damage already done. * Euro near 4-week high as Lagarde flags July rate hike. NEW YORK/LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Shares slid worldwide on Tuesday as supply chain woes and surging costs hurt corporate earnings and manufacturing output slowed, while Treasury yields dipped as the weakness in equities revived a safe-haven bid for U.S. government debt.
STOCKS
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto market rises, led by resource and financial shares

TORONTO, May 24 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday as resource and financial shares gained after investors returned from a long weekend, although losses in U.S. equities kept sentiment in check. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended up 88.59 points, or 0.4%, at 20,286.20....
STOCKS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold hits over 1-week high as dollar dips

May 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices touched a more than one-week high on Monday, as an easing dollar supported greenback-priced bullion, although rising U.S. Treasury yields capped gains. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,850.39 per ounce, by 0039 GMT, their highest since May 12. U.S. gold futures also gained 0.3% to $1,847.90. * The dollar began the week on the back foot, following its first weekly loss in nearly two months, as investors cut bets on more dollar gains from rising U.S. rates and hoped that easing lockdowns in China can aid global growth. * A weaker dollar makes bullion more attractive for overseas buyers. * However, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields firmed, limiting demand for zero-yield gold. * St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard reiterated his view last week that the U.S. central bank ought to raise interest rates to 3.5% this year to get high inflation more quickly under control. * Bullion, seen as a safe store of value during times of economic crises, tends to become less attractive to investors when U.S. interest rates are raised because it yields no interest. * Asian stocks faced an uncertain start on Monday as persistent inflation fears and the prospect of rising interest rates dogged the global economic outlook. * SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.69% to 1,063.43 tonnes on Friday from 1,056.18 tonnes on Thursday. * Spot silver was up 0.7% at $21.90 per ounce, platinum firmed 0.3% to $958.43, and palladium climbed 0.8% to $1,979.27. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0800 Germany Ifo Business Climate New May 0800 Germany Ifo Current Conditions New May 0800 Germany Ifo Expectations New May 1300 Euro zone finance ministers meet on fiscal rules reform, banking union in Brussels (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
BUSINESS
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields fall to one-month low as weak housing sparks growth concerns

(Adds quotes, two-year auction result; updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell to one-month lows on Tuesday after housing data pointed to a cooling economy as the Federal Reserve presses on with aggressively hiking interest rates to tackle soaring inflation. Sales of new U.S. single-family homes tumbled to a two-year low in April, likely as higher mortgage rates and record prices squeezed first-time buyers and those in search of entry-level properties out of the housing market. "This is bad news for home prices and economic activity," James Knightley, chief international economist at ING, said in a note. "Weakening demand and rising supply imply the possibility that house prices will soon top out and start to fall. Rising interest rates in an environment of falling home prices are never a good combination for consumer sentiment and will add to the chances of a retrenchment and potential recession down the line," he said. Longer-dated yields have dropped from 3-1/2-year highs as sharp declines in stocks increased demand for U.S. government debt, and as investors worry that the Fed's continued rate hikes will tip the economy into a recession. "There has been some domestic interest in this rate rise, where accounts have come to this decision that a recession is probably a lot closer than the market thinks," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York. Other data showed U.S. business activity slowed moderately in May as higher prices reduced demand for services. Two-year note yields fell to 2.464%, the lowest since April 19, before rising back to 2.483%. Benchmark 10-year note yields dropped to 2.718%, the lowest since April 27, before rebounding to 2.760%. Minutes from the Fed's May meeting released on Wednesday are likely to show the U.S. central bank remains committed to tightening policy at a rapid pace. Fed funds futures traders are pricing in 50 basis point rate increases for each of the Fed's June and July meetings, and a strong possibility of the same in September. The Fed's benchmark rate is expected to rise to 2.90% by March, from 0.83% now. However, some investors also think the Fed could pivot to a less aggressive stance if the economy weakens significantly. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Monday it "might make sense" to pause further hikes after the June and July meetings for the U.S. central bank to assess the impact on inflation and the economy. Inflation expectations also dipped, with breakeven rates on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) , a measure of expected average annual inflation for the next five years, at 2.90% on Tuesday. They have fallen from a peak of 3.62% last month. The Treasury Department saw strong demand for a $47 billion sale of two-year notes on Tuesday, the first sale of $137 billion in new coupon-bearing debt this week. The notes sold at a high yield of 2.519%, around a basis point below where they had traded before the sale. The bid-to-cover ratio was strong at 2.61 times. The U.S. government will also sell $48 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $42 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. May 24 Tuesday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.0475 1.0649 -0.013 Six-month bills 1.47 1.5016 -0.064 Two-year note 100-8/256 2.4828 -0.142 Three-year note 100-64/256 2.6618 -0.129 Five-year note 99-248/256 2.7566 -0.119 Seven-year note 100-138/256 2.7887 -0.108 10-year note 101 2.7596 -0.099 20-year bond 101-84/256 3.1597 -0.099 30-year bond 98-24/256 2.9715 -0.095 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 30.75 2.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 13.50 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 2.25 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 5.25 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -26.00 1.50 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Nick Zieminski and Richard Chang)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Alphabet Inc#Wall Street#European#Ross Stores#Nasdaq 0 30#Dow#Walmart Inc
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ retreats as weaker growth outlook spooks investors

(Adds analyst quote and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback * Touches its strongest since May 5 at 1.2762 * Flash estimate shows factory sales up 1.6% in April * Canadian bond yields ease across steeper curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, pulling back from its highest level in nearly three weeks, as oil prices fell and investors grew more worried about the economic outlook. The loonie was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2820 to the greenback, or 78.00 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since May 5 at 1.2762. "The weaker growth backdrop being priced into U.S. assets appears to be the core driver of today's weakness in the loonie, on account of the high degree of integration between the U.S. and Canadian economies," said Jay Zhao-Murray, market analyst at Monex Canada Inc. Wall Street veered lower as fears over whether attempts to curb decades-high inflation growth could tip the U.S. economy into recession dampened investor risk appetite, while oil settled down 0.5% at $109.77 a barrel. Oil is one of Canada's major exports. Canadian factory sales rose 1.6% in April from March, largely driven by higher sales of petroleum and coal products, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate. A separate estimate for the same month showed that wholesale trade rose 0.2%. Canadian government bond yields fell across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 2-year eased 7.7 basis points to 2.567% and the 10-year was down 2.9 basis points at 2.803%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Richard Chang)
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alphabet
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US after Biden says he’ll defend Taiwan

Chinese officials threatened to take actions to “safeguard” their sovereignty after President Joe Biden said on Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. In a press conference while visiting Japan, Biden was asked whether he would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. Biden replied,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields fall to one-month lows as data disappoints

(Recasts with economic data, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell to one-month lows on Tuesday after data pointed to a cooling economy as the Federal Reserve presses on with aggressively hiking interest rates to tackle soaring inflation. U.S. business activity slowed moderately in May as higher prices reduced demand for services, while renewed supply constraints because of COVID-19 lockdowns in China and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine hampered production at factories. Other data showed that sales of new U.S. single-family homes fell more than expected in April, likely as higher mortgage rates and prices squeeze out first-time buyers and those in search of entry-level properties from the housing market. Two-year note yields fell to 2.464%, the lowest since April 19. Benchmark 10-year note yields dropped to 2.738%, the lowest since April 27. Longer-dated yields have dropped from 3-1/2 year highs as sharp declines in stocks increased demand for U.S. government debt, and as investors worry that the Federal Reserve's aggressive plans to hike rates will tip the economy into a recession. "There has been some domestic interest in this rate rise, where accounts have come to this decision that a recession is probably a lot closer than the market thinks," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York. Minutes from the Fed's May meeting released on Wednesday are likely to show that the U.S. central bank remains committed to tightening policy at a rapid pace as it tackles soaring inflation. Fed funds futures traders are pricing in 50 basis point rate increases for each of the Fed's June and July meetings, and a strong possibility of the same in September. The Fed's benchmark rate is expected to rise to 2.90% by March, from 0.83% now. However, some investors also see the possibility that the Fed could pivot to a less aggressive stance if the economy weakens significantly. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Monday that it "might make sense" to pause further hikes after the June and July meetings for the U.S. central bank to assess the impact on inflation and the economy. Inflation expectations also dipped, with breakeven rates on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) , a measure of expected average annual inflation for the next five years, at 2.87% on Tuesday. They have fallen from a peak of 3.62% last month. The Treasury Department will sell $47 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday, the first sale of $137 billion in new coupon-bearing debt this week. The U.S. government will also sell $48 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $42 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. May 24 Tuesday 10:19AM New York / 1419 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.045 1.0624 -0.016 Six-month bills 1.4925 1.5248 -0.041 Two-year note 100-10/256 2.4787 -0.146 Three-year note 100-78/256 2.6426 -0.148 Five-year note 100-16/256 2.7361 -0.140 Seven-year note 100-176/256 2.7651 -0.132 10-year note 101-40/256 2.7416 -0.117 20-year bond 101-100/256 3.1555 -0.104 30-year bond 98-12/256 2.9739 -0.092 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 30.75 2.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 14.25 1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 2.00 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 5.00 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.25 0.25 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Nick Zieminski)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

444K+
Followers
332K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy