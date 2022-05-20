ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pratt County, KS

KDHE issues boil water advisory for city of Preston

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mJvcy_0flCcBoY00

PRATT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the city of Preston, located in Pratt County.

The advisory took effect on May 20 and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved. A water line break caused a loss of pressure, which puts the water system at risk of bacterial contamination.

Suspects in Amber Alert face number of charges

Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

  • If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
  • Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.
  • Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.
  • Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
  • Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

Here are some commonly asked questions regarding boil water advisories and answers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

  • Can I wash my hands?
    • In many cases, you can use tap water and soap to wash your hands. Be sure to wash them for at least 20 seconds. If soap is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
  • Can I wash my dishes and/or surfaces?
    • It is reccommended that you use disposable cups, plates, and utensils. However, you can wash dishes and/or surfaces under certain conditions.
  • Can I use water filtering devices?
    • If you use water filtering devices, they may not be sufficient enough to take out all of the bacteria out of the water. That’s why the KDHE recommends that you don’t use ice from those appliances.
  • What about my pets and farm animals?
    • These precautions need to be followed for animals.
  • May I brush my teeth with tap water?
    • It is recommended that you do not use tap water to brush your teeth. Even if you do not swallow water while brushing your teeth, you are still going to ingest some of the water that lingers.
  • Can I still wash my laundry?
    • You can use tap water to run your laundry.
  • Can I water my plants?
    • You can use tap water to water plants, including gardens and vegetables.

The water will be tested at a certified laboratory. When it is considered safe, the KDHE will rescind the build water advisory.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information, please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage: kdhe.ks.gov/waterdisruption .

Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the boil water advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Final debris pick up day held for tornado victims

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s been more than three weeks since an EF-3 tornado touched down in Andover and parts of Sedgwick County, destroying many buildings and homes in it’s path. Since that day, it’s been a team effort as volunteers, crews, and city workers work to clean up the devastation. Monday marked the last […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Crashes on Kellogg back up traffic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers on Kellogg are being forced to slow down for some crashes Tuesday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m., Sedgwick County dispatchers said there were at least two separate crashes between Oliver and Hillside in the eastbound lanes of Kellogg. A person in one of the crashes had potentially serious injuries. Two […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pratt County, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Pratt County, KS
Government
City
Preston, KS
Salina Post

UPDATE: Flood watches issued for next few days

UPDATE 2:36 p.m. Monday: The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch in effect from late Monday night through Wednesday morning that includes Dickinson County. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Wichita youth can ride city buses for free this summer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As part of the City of Wichita’s RIDE summer program, anyone 18 and younger are being offered free and unlimited transit rides on all regular bus routes and paratransit services from May 26 through August 31. All they have to do is show their 2021-2022 school year student ID. Any youth […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
The Wichita Beacon

It’s been a year. What has Wichita’s land bank accomplished so far?

In May 2021, the Wichita City Council created the city’s first-ever land bank — a city-owned and operated entity aimed at reducing blight and vacant properties. The land bank aims to acquire distressed properties or vacant lots and rehabilitate them. Its main priorities? Neighborhood revitalization and affordable housing, which are key as home and rental prices in Wichita increase.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Tap Water#Water Systems#Bacteria#Cdc#Kdhe#Ksnw#Customers
KSN News

Medical marijuana push dies in Kansas legislature

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The fight to legalize marijuana in Kansas has fallen flat once again as the legislature wraps up its 2022 session with no major decisions made on marijuana legislation. May 23 marks the final day that the Kansas legislature comes together for the 2022 session. No sign of any major announcements regarding […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Man seriously injured late Monday in T-bone crash just east of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was seriously injured late Monday in a two-vehicle, T-bone crash just east of Wichita, authorities said. The collision was reported at 9:52 p.m. Monday at the intersection of S. 143rd Street East and Kellogg. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2009 Hyundai Sonata...
WICHITA, KS
salinapost.com

Small quake strikes west of Marion Reservoir Sunday

MARION COUNTY - A minor earthquake shook part of Marion County Sunday afternoon. The 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck at 2:41 p.m. Sunday west of Marion Reservoir, according to the Kansas Geological Survey. The quake was centered just east of Jade Road between 240th Street and 250th Street.
MARION COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Three injured in Saturday afternoon accident

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Hutchinson around 4:17 Saturday afternoon. Hutchinson police say 15-year-old Riley Morrison of Hutchinson was driving west on 6th Avenue when he crossed into the intersection with Pershing Street and collided with a northbound vehicle driven by 43-year-old Aubrey Singler of Hutchinson. The vehicles then struck a light pole and fire hydrant.
HUTCHINSON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KSN News

Augusta hosts Andover Tornado Benefit Concert

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Andover Tornado Benefit Concert was held in Augusta on Sunday, May 22. Money raised will be given to those affected by the Andover tornado, which hit the city on April 29. Music is a universal language, and it is what brought many people together in support of those impacted by […]
AUGUSTA, KS
KSN News

Update: WPD reveals another death threat to city leader

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday, May 24, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) revealed that Interim Chief of Police Lemuel Moore received a death threat last week. According to the WPD, the threat warned Moore to leave Wichita, or he would die. On Monday, May 23, KSN confirmed that Mayor Brandon Whipple and District 1 […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy