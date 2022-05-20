Photos: Taylorsville beats Vardaman 9-5 to capture MHSAA 1A Softball State Championship

HATTIESBURG - Taylorsville rallied from a Game 1 loss on Wednesday to beat Vardaman twice - culminating with Friday afternoon's 9-5 victory - to claim the 2022 MHSAA 1A Softball State Championship.

It's the third softball state title in school history for Taylorsville.

Check out SBLive's exclusive photo gallery from the game:

(All photos by Austin Frayser)

PHOTO GALLERY: MHSAA 1A SOFTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP