Hattiesburg, MS

Photos: Taylorsville beats Vardaman 9-5 to capture MHSAA 1A Softball State Championship

By SBLive Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qFeQm_0flCbxhr00

HATTIESBURG - Taylorsville rallied from a Game 1 loss on Wednesday to beat Vardaman twice - culminating with Friday afternoon's 9-5 victory - to claim the 2022 MHSAA 1A Softball State Championship.

It's the third softball state title in school history for Taylorsville.

Check out SBLive's exclusive photo gallery from the game:

(All photos by Austin Frayser)

PHOTO GALLERY: MHSAA 1A SOFTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ogJU_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V49t5_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hviys_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wMOI2_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aScbM_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hz6wu_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lGdBw_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18OYOR_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FwoBn_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HT4vd_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Br6m5_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gDPx9_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A0nDr_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2enxGf_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40boOl_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EbrhT_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BBubW_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u3TLi_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dFdB6_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V2TxR_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35X0vJ_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EnNK5_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ga7Jt_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34jbd7_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cxc19_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gw769_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PbHui_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P6JPA_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PTj3Z_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bfuKX_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33kueN_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36RTrL_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46FkTC_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wpobm_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JFotk_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p2iwj_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cjeOj_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YV24x_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rqZhv_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ai81z_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05rJ16_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YnTEG_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UrCSb_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19mKNU_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mkSJ0_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hkuGw_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27pNJx_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24z7aj_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o5SNe_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mi4cV_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1cby_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ISBYb_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QRCyB_0flCbxhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=137oH7_0flCbxhr00

Comments / 0

