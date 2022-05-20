ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield PD officer acquitted in connection to 2015 fight

By Amy Phillips
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3llE3e_0flCbLbb00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Springfield police officer Jose Diaz was acquitted on charges in connection to a fight outside Nathan Bill’s Bar and Restaurant back in 2015.

The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office (AGO) had charged Diaz with five felony counts including four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Diaz had waived his right to a trial by jury and let the judge decide the case.

Former Springfield officers sentenced suspended jail time and probation

22News received this statement from the AGO:

“While we disagree with the judge’s decisions today, we respect the process and look forward to continuing our case against the remaining defendants.”

Chloe Gotsis, spokeswoman for Attorney General Maura Healey

The case has involved other Springfield Police Officers who recently went to trial. Two officers were acquitted and two others were found guilty on misdemeanor charges in connection to the fight.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 5

105 corliss
3d ago

he was freed the day he was charged regular civilians would be held until court played out

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
bpdnews.com

C-6 Drug Control Unit Arrest Male on Trafficking Charges

About 3:15PM, Officers assigned to the District C-6 Drug Control Unit, were in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Southampton Street and made an on-site drug trafficking arrest of Robert Yandle, 42, of Somerville, MA. While in the area of the above area, Officers observed a male, identified as Yandle,...
SOMERVILLE, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maura Healey
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Holyoke, Chicopee awarded grant to combat youth gang violence

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Efforts are underway across Massachusetts to help address youth and gang violence. Holyoke and Chicopee have received half a million dollars combined through a state grant program to help combat the problem. Holyoke Police said the opioid epidemic has contributed to the problem of youth gangs...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Springfield Pd#Nexstar Media Inc
WCVB

Massachusetts woman found dead in recycling container under porch of her Medford home, DA says

MEDFORD, Mass. — Authorities in Massachusetts are investigating the death of a Medford woman after her body was found in an enclosed area behind her home. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the body of 61-year-old Barbara Hovey Novaes was found Monday morning in a recycling container under the back porch of the duplex where she lived at 21 Emery St.
MEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts contractor accused of victimizing over 100 homeowners, cheating customers of over $1 million

TEWKSBURY– Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan has announced that Pasqualino Vittorio Spadorcia has pled guilty in connection with repeatedly and continually committing larceny by contracting to perform substantial home improvement repairs and projects with no intentions of completing the projects. In total, Spadorcia was successful in cheating the 17 victims named in the indictment out of over $1 million dollars. There have been more than one hundred homeowner-victims identified during the course of the investigation, with additional victims coming forward since the indictment.
TEWKSBURY, MA
whdh.com

Family: Girl struck by SUV in Worcester has died

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The 5-year-old girl who was struck by an SUV struck while walking her mother in Worcester last month has died, family members said. Candice Asare-Yeboah was fighting for her life in intensive care since the crash, according to her aunt. An SUV hit Asare-Yeboah and her...
WORCESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

24-Year-Old Shot At Pittsfield Residence

A shooting suspect is at large in Western Massachusetts after a 24-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound in an area residence, police said. In Berkshire County, first responders were dispatched to Congress Street in Pittsfield at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, where there was a report of a shooting in the area.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy