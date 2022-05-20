Springfield PD officer acquitted in connection to 2015 fight

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Springfield police officer Jose Diaz was acquitted on charges in connection to a fight outside Nathan Bill’s Bar and Restaurant back in 2015.

The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office (AGO) had charged Diaz with five felony counts including four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Diaz had waived his right to a trial by jury and let the judge decide the case.

22News received this statement from the AGO:

“While we disagree with the judge’s decisions today, we respect the process and look forward to continuing our case against the remaining defendants.” Chloe Gotsis, spokeswoman for Attorney General Maura Healey

The case has involved other Springfield Police Officers who recently went to trial. Two officers were acquitted and two others were found guilty on misdemeanor charges in connection to the fight.

