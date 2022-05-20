ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burkesville, KY

Darlene Fletcher

By Nellie Pickett
wcluradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Judith Darlene (Smith) Fletcher, age 80, of Burkesville, Kentucky, wife of Donald Lee Fletcher, passed...

www.wcluradio.com

Comments / 0

wcluradio.com

Gene Winstead

Wilson “Gene” Winstead, age 81, of Leitchfield, departed this life Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Spring View Nursing and Rehab. The Louisville county native was born March 7, 1941, to the late Wilson Hayes Winstead Sr. and Elizabeth Goodman Knott. He was married Rita Carolyn Winstead, who survives.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
wcluradio.com

Linda Steenbergen

Linda Lou Francis Steenbergen, 81, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, at her residence. She was born October 9, 1940, in Austin Tracy, Kentucky, to the late John David Francis and Pearl Beatrice Wyatt Francis. Survivors include her daughter, Lana Mansfield (Fred); four grandchildren, Jacob Mansfield (Jessica...
AUSTIN, KY
wcluradio.com

Selma Watson

Mrs. Selma Grace (Webb) Watson, of Burkesville, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky having obtained the age of 85 years, 1 month, & 2 days. She was born in the Pea Ridge Community of Clay County, Tennessee, on Wednesday, April 21, 1937, the daughter of Savage & Stella (Crawford) Webb. She was a member of The Rock Springs Church of Christ, had recently been attending The Seminary Church of Christ, Retired from Western Electric in Indianapolis, Indiana, worked at Osh Kosh, and the Salvation Army. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Watson whom she wed February 25, 1960 (he passed away December 25, 2012), brother, D.C. Webb, & her sister Lavena Webb Clark.
BURKESVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Clark Mitchell Cunningham

Clark Mitchell Cunningham, 80, of Moss, TN passed away Saturday, May 21st, at Monroe County Medical Center. Mitchell was born in Moss, TN on February 4, 1942, a son of the late Mandy (Stockton) and Clark “Tug” Cunningham. On March 6, 1981, he married Meskel (Hays) Cunningham, who...
MOSS, TN
wcluradio.com

Sylvia Stinnett

Sylvia Stinnett, age 91 of Leitchfield, departed this life on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Grayson Nursing and Rehab. The Edmonson County native was born on April 26, 1931 to the late Carlton and Cora VanMeter Brooks. She was married to Ovie Stinnett, who also preceded her in death. Sylvia...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
wcluradio.com

William “Lawrence” Lessenberry

William “Lawrence” Lessenberry, age 65, gained his wings Thursday, May 19, 2022 at TJ Samson Community Hospital surrounded by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Doris Lessenberry. Born to JP and Doris Lessenberry in Glasgow, Kentucky he spent most of his life...
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Mary Pedigo Poole

Mary Pedigo Poole, age 77 of Cave City, KY departed this life on Thursday, May 19 at her residence. The Barren County native was born on April 29, 1945 to the late Lawrence and Vera Sexton Pedigo. She was married to Charles Poole, who preceded her in death. She was...
CAVE CITY, KY
wcluradio.com

Charles Mayhugh

Charles Robert Mayhugh, 89 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Saturday, May 21, 2022. The Warren County native was a son of the late Charlie and Alta Lewis Mayhugh and the husband of the late Jonnie Moore Mayhugh. He was preceded in death by a brother Leonard Mayhugh and two sisters, Donetta Harrison and Irene Stradtner. Charles was retired from Holley Carburator, a member of Penns Chapel Church of Christ and served in the U S Army.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Mrs. Kellie Renee (Moran) Hammer

Mrs. Kellie Renee (Moran) Hammer, age 54, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at The Medical Center of Bowling Green, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 7, 1967, the daughter of the late Harold Wayne Moran and Jo Ann Martin of Edmonton. She graduated from Metcalfe County High School in 1985, and attained her RN Degree from Western Kentucky University, utilizing her degree at Signature Healthcare of Monroe for over thirty-two years. On July 1, 1989, she married Brian Christopher Hammer, of Tompkinsville. Kellie was the epitome of Housewife and hardworking, loving to clean, cook, and host her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling to the beach and spending time with her family. She was a devout member of Tompkinsville First Baptist Church.
TOMPKINSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Richard Eatmon

Richard Eatmon, age 63, of Park City passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Barren County native was born on January 18, 1959 to the later James Edgar and Nancy Smith Eatmon. He was married to Connie Johnson Eatmon, who survives. Richard...
PARK CITY, KY
WSMV

1 killed, 5 injured in Murfreesboro crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed and five others were injured after a head-on crash in Murfreesboro on Monday afternoon. Police said the crash occurred around 2:40 p.m. east of the intersection of New Lascassas Highway and Dejarnette Lane. The road remained closed for hours while crews worked...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WTVQ

Woman shot in Lexington, home and car also hit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say a woman was shot and a trailer home and car were hit by bullets Monday night. Officers say they received a call of “shots fired” at 9:47 p.m. in the Imperial Trailer Park in the 100 block of West Loudon Avenue.
LEXINGTON, KY
wcluradio.com

James Robert “Jim” Firkins

James Robert “Jim” Firkins, age 74, of Cave City passed away on May 21, 2022 at his home. The Barren County native was born on April 23, 1948 to the late Robert and Christine Davis Firkins. He was married to Nancy Cox Firkins, who survives. Jim retired as...
CAVE CITY, KY
wcluradio.com

Bradford A. “Brad” Cook

Bradford A. “Brad” Cook age 71 of Munfordville passed away Friday, May 20th at the Medical Center at Caverna. He was born at home in Munfordville to the late W.T. “Cookie” & Louise Puckett Cook. Brad was a farmer and a former fire chief with the...
MUNFORDVILLE, KY
q95fm.net

Man Facing Multiple Drug Charges

A man out of Louisville was arrested on numerous drug charges on Monday. Deputies were called to a home on Grundy Road, outside of Somerset. A Blue Chrysler 300 was spotted driving through the area multiple times and a gun is said to have been spotted in one of the windows.
SOMERSET, KY
WKYT 27

KSP: Jessamine Co. Sheriff found dead inside home

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman has died, state police confirmed on Sunday evening. He was found dead inside his home on Sunday afternoon by a family member. No foul play is suspected, and Corman is believed to have died from “natural causes,” Trooper Adam Hall told...
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of May 16, 2022

GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded in Barren County from May 16 to May 20, 2022. No transfers were recorded on Tuesday, May 17 due to Election Day. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family.
wcluradio.com

Officials on scene of buggy, vehicle crash near Beckton

BECKTON — A vehicle has collided with a horse drawn buggy in southwestern Barren County. The Barren County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of the accident along Highway 1297. It happened Monday sometime after 3 p.m. The accident does include injuries, officials said. The crash is located...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Shots fired into Lexington home Wednesday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say shots were fired into a home with a woman inside in the 500 block of Lin Wal Road around 9:48 p.m. on Wednesday. Officers say the initial call was for “shots fired.” They say they found shell casings on the ground where the house was shot. A K9 was brought in, but police say it didn’t pick up any traces or tracks.
wcluradio.com

Jones, Stephens become newest board members at GEPB

GLASGOW — The local electric plant board of directors has two new members. Glasgow Mayor Harold Armstrong put forth Troy Stephens – an employee of TJ Samson Community Hospital – and Beau Jones – a veteran of the Kentucky Army National Guard – as recommendations to be appointed the GEPB. The Glasgow City Council unanimously approved the appointments.
GLASGOW, KY

Comments / 0

