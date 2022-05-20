ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

A Henrico student killed. A community mourns.

By Jon Burkett
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- As Henrico Police investigate the shooting death of 17-year-old Diamond Brown-Mosby , Henrico basketball trainer Rudy Cunningham is mourning the loss of his former pupil.

"She attended my basketball camps that I did over the summer and whether it was helping serve lunch. She was a participant in camp, but she would help clean up. Whatever I needed, she was right by my side," Cunningham said.

Henrico High School drumline coach Linwood Emanuel said the slain student made an impact on his team as well.

"[She was a] great student leader," Emanuel said. "That's the biggest thing I took from her when I met her last year."

Someone shot and killed Brown-Mosby Thursday afternoon on or near Byron Street in eastern Henrico, according to Crime Insider sources.

"The last thing I remember saying to her is to go out and be great like you always do," her drumline coach said. "She said, 'I got you Mr. Emmanuel.'"

Henrico Police announced Friday that another teenager was charged with the student's murder.

"Henrico County Police have charged a juvenile in connection to yesterday’s homicide," Henrico Police spokesperson Lt. Matt Pecka wrote in an email. "The juvenile has been charged on petitions with attempted robbery and murder. The juvenile is in custody at the Henrico Juvenile Detention Home."

The circumstances surrounding the shooting that killed Brown-Mosby remain under investigation by Henrico Police.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Henrico Police Detective Seay at 804-501-7323 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

