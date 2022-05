San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is viewed as the team's top rusher, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN. Mitchell was barely on the fantasy radar as a sixth-round pick in a crowded backfield at the beginning of last season, but he wound up leading the backfield with 226 touches and 1,100 yards from scrimmage in 11 games. Despite viewing Mitchell as the team's top back, Wagoner adds that the 49ers believe third-round rookie Tyrion Davis-Price could emerge as a "bigger, more powerful complement" to the second-year back. That creates some concern for Mitchell's fantasy outlook due to possibly losing out on scoring opportunities close to the goal line. Mitchell led the 49ers' running backs with four carries inside the five-yard live last season.

