One of the most beautiful new watches to emerge this spring doesn’t actually look very new at all. It’s the Patek Philippe reference 5172G-010, a white‑gold, hand-wound chronograph with a gorgeous salmon dial. It’s a fresh model that borrows some of Patek’s most venerated design moves. In fact, when I first saw the watch, I thought I knew it already. The new 5172G almost teases the wearer with a sense of déjà vu: The protruding “box” crystal, syringe hands, and stepped bezel and lugs look ripped from the pages of vintage Patek catalogs. As Patek Philippe president Thierry Stern explains, “It looks like it is from the past, but it is made for the present,” underscoring the push at the company to update its iconic design history for a new customer. At Patek, this sort of watchmaking is known as a “vintage contemporary.”

APPAREL ・ 15 DAYS AGO