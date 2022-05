FULTON – Mayor Deana Michaels and the Fulton Veterans Council have announced the 2022 “Veteran of the Year,” to be Peter Allen. “It’s a great honor to announce Veteran Peter Allen as the Veteran of the Year again in 2022. In addition to his service to our country, Mr. Allen continues his work to support veterans through his organization, ‘Thank a Service Member’ and his involvement in various other veteran volunteer capacities. We are proud to celebrate Peter’s achievements and commitment to veterans and our community,” Michaels said.

