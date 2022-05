TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Helping Hands Humane Society is kicking off its colorful fundraiser with the help of 90 local artists bringing in over 250 pieces of art to bid on. “I’m here today to support the animals, I am a local artist here in Topeka. I just started selling my artwork this fall, so it’s been very very exciting. Last year at their first auction, I donated a piece and this year I donated two pieces, so I just really appreciate the cause,” said artist Sharon Luella.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO