Tulsa Man Arrested After Running Over, Killing Man In Church Parking Lot

A Tulsa man has been arrested after police say he ran over a handicapped person and killed them Friday morning.

According to police, Steven Juarez and an unidentified woman got into an argument with a group of homeless people that were living in a van at the Christview Christian Church near East 21st Street and South Garnett Road.

Investigators say, the unknown woman got into the Juarez's Mustang and drove it at one of the homeless victims at the scene striking that person. Juarez and the woman drove away but police say they returned and drove the car up onto the grass and pinned Orlando Laysbad underneath the vehicle. According to police, Laysbad is handicapped and confined to a wheelchair. When everyone scattered, he was unable to move out of the way and was run over by the Mustang while still in his wheelchair. Laysbad died from his injuries at the scene.

but the second person was able to get up and began assaulting the driver of the mustang.

There is currently no word on the condition of the second person who was hit.

