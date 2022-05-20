ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin, KY

Funeral services scheduled for Chief Deputy Jody Cash

By Jana Garrett
 4 days ago

HARDIN, Ky. (WEHT) – Funeral services have been scheduled for a sheriff’s deputy who died this week in Marshall County.

Chief Deputy Jody Cash was killed in shooting outside the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. The suspect in the shooting also died. Kentucky State Police are still investigating the incident and no other details have been released.

Kentucky deputy, 1 other dead following officer-involved shooting

A visitation for Chief Deputy Cash will be held May 20 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hardin Baptist Church in Hardin, Kentucky. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on May 21 at the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University. A burial with honors will follow at Murray City Cemetery.

