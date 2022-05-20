ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burkesville, KY

Kenneth Pierce

By Nellie Pickett
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenneth Zaring Pierce, age 82 of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Center. Kenneth was born on September 13, 1939 in Cumberland County, KY to the late Ernest and Media Firkins Pierce. He was a member of Burkesville Baptist Church, a 47 year...

Gene Winstead

Wilson “Gene” Winstead, age 81, of Leitchfield, departed this life Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Spring View Nursing and Rehab. The Louisville county native was born March 7, 1941, to the late Wilson Hayes Winstead Sr. and Elizabeth Goodman Knott. He was married Rita Carolyn Winstead, who survives.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
Clark Mitchell Cunningham

Clark Mitchell Cunningham, 80, of Moss, TN passed away Saturday, May 21st, at Monroe County Medical Center. Mitchell was born in Moss, TN on February 4, 1942, a son of the late Mandy (Stockton) and Clark “Tug” Cunningham. On March 6, 1981, he married Meskel (Hays) Cunningham, who...
MOSS, TN
Linda Steenbergen

Linda Lou Francis Steenbergen, 81, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, at her residence. She was born October 9, 1940, in Austin Tracy, Kentucky, to the late John David Francis and Pearl Beatrice Wyatt Francis. Survivors include her daughter, Lana Mansfield (Fred); four grandchildren, Jacob Mansfield (Jessica...
AUSTIN, KY
Selma Watson

Mrs. Selma Grace (Webb) Watson, of Burkesville, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky having obtained the age of 85 years, 1 month, & 2 days. She was born in the Pea Ridge Community of Clay County, Tennessee, on Wednesday, April 21, 1937, the daughter of Savage & Stella (Crawford) Webb. She was a member of The Rock Springs Church of Christ, had recently been attending The Seminary Church of Christ, Retired from Western Electric in Indianapolis, Indiana, worked at Osh Kosh, and the Salvation Army. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Watson whom she wed February 25, 1960 (he passed away December 25, 2012), brother, D.C. Webb, & her sister Lavena Webb Clark.
BURKESVILLE, KY
Mary Pedigo Poole

Mary Pedigo Poole, age 77 of Cave City, KY departed this life on Thursday, May 19 at her residence. The Barren County native was born on April 29, 1945 to the late Lawrence and Vera Sexton Pedigo. She was married to Charles Poole, who preceded her in death. She was...
CAVE CITY, KY
Sylvia Stinnett

Sylvia Stinnett, age 91 of Leitchfield, departed this life on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Grayson Nursing and Rehab. The Edmonson County native was born on April 26, 1931 to the late Carlton and Cora VanMeter Brooks. She was married to Ovie Stinnett, who also preceded her in death. Sylvia...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
William “Lawrence” Lessenberry

William “Lawrence” Lessenberry, age 65, gained his wings Thursday, May 19, 2022 at TJ Samson Community Hospital surrounded by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Doris Lessenberry. Born to JP and Doris Lessenberry in Glasgow, Kentucky he spent most of his life...
GLASGOW, KY
Darlene (Smith) Fletcher

Mrs. Darlene (Smith) Fletcher passed away Friday May 20, 2022 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky having attained the age of 80 years, 8 months & 5 days. She was born in Canton, (Fulton County), Illinois on Monday, September 15, 1941 the daughter of Jimmy & Mary (Smith) Smith. She was a Christian Lady & a member of the Burkesville Congregation of The Church of Christ, Graduated Burkesville High School, class of 1959, was a Receptionist & Secretary for Kentucky Utilities office in Eminence, Kentucky for over 30 years. She & Don lived in Eminence from 1963 to 2007. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband Donald Lee “Don” Fletcher, whom she wed Friday January 4, 1963 and he passed away on April 9, 2007, her infant brother, Joseph Smith, & her sister, Viola Hurd.
BURKESVILLE, KY
Charles Mayhugh

Charles Robert Mayhugh, 89 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Saturday, May 21, 2022. The Warren County native was a son of the late Charlie and Alta Lewis Mayhugh and the husband of the late Jonnie Moore Mayhugh. He was preceded in death by a brother Leonard Mayhugh and two sisters, Donetta Harrison and Irene Stradtner. Charles was retired from Holley Carburator, a member of Penns Chapel Church of Christ and served in the U S Army.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wymt.com

Sheriff: Louisville man arrested in Pulaski County drug bust

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck says a 47-year-old man from Louisville was arrested on numerous drug charges Monday. He says deputies were called to a home on Grundy Road outside of Somerset. Deputies were told a Blue Chrysler 300 had driven in front of the home multiple times and that a gun was spotted in one of the windows.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
Mrs. Kellie Renee (Moran) Hammer

Mrs. Kellie Renee (Moran) Hammer, age 54, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at The Medical Center of Bowling Green, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 7, 1967, the daughter of the late Harold Wayne Moran and Jo Ann Martin of Edmonton. She graduated from Metcalfe County High School in 1985, and attained her RN Degree from Western Kentucky University, utilizing her degree at Signature Healthcare of Monroe for over thirty-two years. On July 1, 1989, she married Brian Christopher Hammer, of Tompkinsville. Kellie was the epitome of Housewife and hardworking, loving to clean, cook, and host her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling to the beach and spending time with her family. She was a devout member of Tompkinsville First Baptist Church.
TOMPKINSVILLE, KY
Richard Eatmon

Richard Eatmon, age 63, of Park City passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Barren County native was born on January 18, 1959 to the later James Edgar and Nancy Smith Eatmon. He was married to Connie Johnson Eatmon, who survives. Richard...
PARK CITY, KY
Jeffrey “Jeff” Lynn Freeman

Jeffrey “Jeff” Lynn Freeman, 56, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022 at his residence. He was born October 19, 1965 in Glasgow, Kentucky to Jimmie Freeman, who survives, and the late Linda D. Houchens Freeman. Jeff worked many years in sales and manufacturing, the last being with Madison Smith Machine and Tool. He loved working with horses, attending horse shows, and in his younger years, competing in barrels and poles. When he wasn’t around horses, he loved spending time outside with nature around him. Jeff attended both Glasgow Baptist Church and Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, where he was recently baptized.
GLASGOW, KY
James Robert “Jim” Firkins

James Robert “Jim” Firkins, age 74, of Cave City passed away on May 21, 2022 at his home. The Barren County native was born on April 23, 1948 to the late Robert and Christine Davis Firkins. He was married to Nancy Cox Firkins, who survives. Jim retired as...
CAVE CITY, KY
Woman shot in Lexington, home and car also hit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say a woman was shot and a trailer home and car were hit by bullets Monday night. Officers say they received a call of “shots fired” at 9:47 p.m. in the Imperial Trailer Park in the 100 block of West Loudon Avenue.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

KSP: Jessamine Co. Sheriff found dead inside home

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman has died, state police confirmed on Sunday evening. He was found dead inside his home on Sunday afternoon by a family member. No foul play is suspected, and Corman is believed to have died from “natural causes,” Trooper Adam Hall told...
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of May 16, 2022

GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded in Barren County from May 16 to May 20, 2022. No transfers were recorded on Tuesday, May 17 due to Election Day. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family.
Man Facing Multiple Drug Charges

A man out of Louisville was arrested on numerous drug charges on Monday. Deputies were called to a home on Grundy Road, outside of Somerset. A Blue Chrysler 300 was spotted driving through the area multiple times and a gun is said to have been spotted in one of the windows.
SOMERSET, KY
Bradford A. “Brad” Cook

Bradford A. “Brad” Cook age 71 of Munfordville passed away Friday, May 20th at the Medical Center at Caverna. He was born at home in Munfordville to the late W.T. “Cookie” & Louise Puckett Cook. Brad was a farmer and a former fire chief with the...
MUNFORDVILLE, KY

