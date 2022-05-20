Kenneth Pierce

Mrs. Kellie Renee (Moran) Hammer, age 54, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at The Medical Center of Bowling Green, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 7, 1967, the daughter of the late Harold Wayne Moran and Jo Ann Martin of Edmonton. She graduated from Metcalfe County High School in 1985, and attained her RN Degree from Western Kentucky University, utilizing her degree at Signature Healthcare of Monroe for over thirty-two years. On July 1, 1989, she married Brian Christopher Hammer, of Tompkinsville. Kellie was the epitome of Housewife and hardworking, loving to clean, cook, and host her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling to the beach and spending time with her family. She was a devout member of Tompkinsville First Baptist Church.

TOMPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO