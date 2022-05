To the Editor: I am writing regarding the repeal of the pension tax. In 2018, Gov. Whitmer made a campaign promise to repeal this tax, which has not happened. State Rep. Darrin Camilleri (D-Trenton) introduced HB 4132 in 2017 to eliminate the pension tax for all three tiers regardless of age, which has sat for five years in the Committee of Tax Policy. State Rep. Joe Bellino (R-Monroe) introduced a similar bill, HB 4006, in 2019. This bill has sat in the Committee of Way & Means for three years.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO