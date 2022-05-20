OAMC and Graphpaper Mark First Collab With "Critical Optimism" Tees

LeBron James and is acknowledging the importance of foundation with a bold release of a the Nike LeBron 19 in the “Hard Hat” colorway. The all-yellow silhouette is set to drop this summer, showing that it is all about having the right tools to build a championship-worthy team. A canary-yellow base is utilized throughout the shoe, as seen on the upper, eyelets, midsole and signature branding on the plastic panel. The yellow base is contrasted with a black detailing seen on the LBJ branding and the hazard-striped Swoosh on the lateral ankle. On-brand with the construction theme, a printed graphic of an excavator is portrayed on the heel, over translucent panels to highlight the importance of constructing a foundation. The shoe sits atop a white Air bubble sole to round out of design.

