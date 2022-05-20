ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OAMC and Graphpaper Mark First Collab With "Critical Optimism" Tees

Cover picture for the articleItalian streetwear imprint OAMC and Japanese clothing label Graphpaper have collaborated for the first-time ever for a small collection of printed tees. OAMC designer Luke Meier has lead the charge in fashion for giving streetwear a smart and updated...

hypebeast.com

The Nike LeBron 19 Releases in a Bold New "Hard Hat" Colorway

LeBron James and is acknowledging the importance of foundation with a bold release of a the Nike LeBron 19 in the “Hard Hat” colorway. The all-yellow silhouette is set to drop this summer, showing that it is all about having the right tools to build a championship-worthy team. A canary-yellow base is utilized throughout the shoe, as seen on the upper, eyelets, midsole and signature branding on the plastic panel. The yellow base is contrasted with a black detailing seen on the LBJ branding and the hazard-striped Swoosh on the lateral ankle. On-brand with the construction theme, a printed graphic of an excavator is portrayed on the heel, over translucent panels to highlight the importance of constructing a foundation. The shoe sits atop a white Air bubble sole to round out of design.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

On-Foot View of J Balvin's Air Jordan 2 Collaboration

Sneaker brands nowadays are on an all-out foot race to align with the biggest music artists to promote collaborative projects, and Jordan Brand is certainly one imprint that is flourishing in this category. Its roster currently holds global icons such as Travis Scott, Billie Eilish and J Balvin, the latter of which will be expanding his range with a fresh Air Jordan 2 makeup this year.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

New Balance Adds Hiking Boot Elements to This 2002R Colorway

Since the New Balance 2002R thrusted itself back into the limelight thanks to its “Peace Be the Journey” collaboration with Salehe Bembury back in 2020, the silhouette has been churned out in an abundance of new colorways. Most have been purposefully produced for lifestyle usage, but this forthcoming iteration has been enhanced with various elements that make it fit for hiking trails.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike Feels Lucky With the Dunk Low "Lottery" Iteration

Nike has unveiled its Dunk Low in a creamy “Lottery” iteration. The popular silhouette is crafted with its traditional leather base that arrives in a whipped pale ivory hue, while the sharp green overlays along the toebox, panel and eyelets give the pair a nice, contrasting pop. Branding can be found on the black panel swoosh, insoles and tongue tag, as well as a distinctive hangtag in the design of a lottery scratch icon. The Dunk Low rests on a clean pale ivory midsole and green outsole, with matching green laces to finish the clean model.
LOTTERY
hypebeast.com

Early Glimpse of the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Starfish”

Jordan Brand continues to find success with its Air Jordan 1 by releasing its various silhouettes in a vast array of new colorways every year. And the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG — its most popular variation — is going to broaden its output throughout the year with more iterations, one being the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Starfish” for the ladies.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Clints Showcases Its New Stepper Sneaker Amongst Apparel Collection

Having released its first Stepper silhouette in collaboration with Patta before supplying the same sneaker in a “Mocha Brown” colorway, Manchester-born imprint Clints is back with its latest edition of the shoe. The low-slung model has been produced with a canvas upper that is mainly colored in a...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Bulgari Teams Up With Ducati for Special Edition Aluminum Chronograph Watch

Bulgari has teamed up with Ducati for a special edition Aluminum Chronograph watch. The effort between the two Italian entities charts a new path for timepiece collaborations. The new watch is crafted from aluminum, titanium and rubber with a 40 mm-diameter body. As a nod to Ducati’s motorcycle prowess, the watch face is dipped in crimson red, while surrounding details are washed in shades of silver and black. Additionally, the watch features three sports counters, a date display, mechanical automatic BVL 130 movement and is water-resistant to 100 meters.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
hypebeast.com

New Balance 990v2 Made In USA “Sea Salt” Just Dropped

It only took a few rounds of footwear collaborations with Aimé Leon Dore for New Balance to quickly realize that Teddy Santis‘ design language strongly resonates with sneaker culture fanatics. The brand clearly values his style sensibilities and design perspective and as a result, brought him on as a creative director back in April 2021. One year later, his first Made in USA collection is gradually starting to be distributed, and the next release on his agenda is the New Balance 990v2 Made In USA “Sea Salt” colorway.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

The Y-3 Hokori Sandal Comes Equipped With Exaggerated Midsoles

With the Summer season rolling around, folks can start preparing to switch out their wardrobes both on the apparel and footwear side to be best prepared for the scorching weather changes. In case you needed a new seasonal staple on the footwear side, Y-3 has just dropped its newest Hokori Sandal.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Outsiders Store Transforms the Chaco Z/1 Into an "Adventure Sandal"

U.K.-based outdoors specialist Outsiders Store has launched a new collaboration with Chaco, putting its own spin on the Z/1 sandal silhouette. Dubbed the “Adventure Sandal,” the collaborative release builds on the silhouette’s reputation for durability and functionality, complete with a reference to British 4×4 vehicles. Designed...
CARS
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Revisits a 1991 Advertisement with the Air Jordan 36 "Flight School"

The Air Jordan 36 “Flight School” offers sneakerheads a trip down memory lane to the days of Spike and Mike, a Jordan Brand ad campaign that began in 1987. Spike Lee directed the spots while also playing the role of Mars Blackmon, a character from his first feature-length film She’s Gotta Have It. Similar to Spike himself, Mars is depicted as a fan of the Knicks and Air Jordans in the film. The relevant spot to this colorway finds Mars promoting “Flight School”, a place where one can “learn how to sign lotsa autographs” and “learn how to play golf in the offseason” alongside other classic Jordan references. Though the graphics found on this pair are pulled from an old Michael Jordan x Spike Lee x Nike trading card design based on the aforementioned spot.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Bottega Veneta Drops Its New Slide in the Signature "Parakeet" Green Hue

Bottega Veneta has sorted this summer’s footwear, as it has just introduced its new slider silhouette. Arriving in Bottega Veneta’s signature shade of “Parakeet” green, as well as “Black” and “Sea Salt,” the 100% rubber slide comes fitted with a design detail that’s quintessential of the Matthieu Blazy-helmed house. All around the shoe, you’ll find a repetitive selection of five bars grouped together, alternating between horizontal and vertical layouts.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Beyoncé and adidas Launch New IVY PARK “Super Sleek” Sneaker

Just in time for Summer, and IVY PARK Ceo, Beyoncé Knowles, have announced the arrival of their newest collaboration item – the “Super Sleek” Sneaker. With a modern spin on the adidas “Stan Smiths,” the new SS sneaker also melds elements of the adidas “Samba” and has a neutral colorway consisting of beige leather and canvas upper. Subtle forest green trim appears around the base and backstay of the shoe. And buffering the brand’s “three stripes” aesthetic, the sneaker contains three varying-sized velcro straps – in place of shoelaces – for easy on-and-off access.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

The Nike Air Max CB 94 "Suns" Receives a Release Date

Taking it back to the ’90s, is now set to bring back Charles Barkley’s Nike Air Max 2 CB 94 signature. Originally released back in 1994, the court classic is returning in a retro Phoenix Suns colorway. The Nike Air Max CB 94 “Suns” features a mix of “White/Varsity Purple/Black/Total Orange” drawn from the team’s ’90s jerseys.
PHOENIX, AZ
hypebeast.com

How One of The World's Greatest Watch Collections Was Assembled

“It was an Omega, that was about 55 years ago,” says Patrick Getreide, the wealthy French businessman, recalling his very first watch purchase. “I was going to town from school every day and stopped off at this shop and saw this watch and said I wanted to buy, but I said I don’t have all the money.”
hypebeast.com

Bricks & Wood x K-Swiss Celebrates the Creativity of Black Designers

Street-focused clothing label Bricks & Wood has united with K-Swiss for a new collaboration that celebrates the creativity of Black designers. The new collaboration captures the importance of culture and community by looking at the evolution of design to champion emerging talent. Fusing nostalgic style and new wave designs, the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Everything Dropping at Palace This Week

Palace keeps up the momentum with the fourth weekly drop from its Summer 2022 collection, as this week’s delivery is a big one. Following on from last week’s small but perfectly packaged selection of graphic denim and its “Palace Adidas Nature” collaboration, this week presents everything from T-shirts to outerwear, caps and slides.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

