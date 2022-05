Jadevevon Clowney had one of his best NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns last year, and the veteran defensive lineman wants to keep that going. Clowney has agreed to return to the Browns on a one-year deal worth a maximum of $11 million. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, he turned down bigger offers from other teams to continue playing alongside Myles Garrett.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO