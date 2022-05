The pressure is on! The Green Bay Packers have high expectations for 2022, nothing new for a team that is constantly in Super Bowl contention. NFL players are always expected to perform their duties at a high level. While rosters change and guys have to step into new roles, some players are leaned on more than others. It is no different for the Green Bay Packers, whether it’s a contract year or young players taking over for former veterans. If the Packers are looking to achieve their Super Bowl goals, they will need players to step up in big ways for 2022. Let’s look at some players with high expectations for the upcoming season.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO