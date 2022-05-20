Suburban student charged with alleged threat against high school; father also arrested

WHEATON, Ill. — A suburban high school student was arrested for allegedly posting a threat directed towards the school on Instagram.

Michael Gamboa, 18, was charged Friday with false report of a threat to a school building or person. Police believe on Thursday, Gamboa allegedly posted a picture of a male holding a black gun with a threatening caption on the social media platform.

A lockdown was issued at the school after another student reported it. Police said the 18-year-old was not in the photo he allegedly posted.

While searching Gamboa’s home, police said they found a handgun belonging to his father — Jesus Gamboa, 54. Jesus, a convicted felon, was arrested because he is not allowed to own a firearm, police said.

Michael Gamboa’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 13. His father’s next court date is scheduled for June 24.

