Infectious Disease Specialist Says 'Zero Chance' Monkeypox Becomes a Pandemic

By Cheddar
 4 days ago

The Monkeypox virus has been reported in the U.S. and Europe, seemingly spreading outside of its typical range of central and western Africa — but the puzzling thing is that the cases have not been linked to travel to and from the region. Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease specialist, joined Cheddar News to break down the level of concern people should have about the viral disease. "There's zero chance that this can become a pandemic. This is a very different virus, with very different characteristics, with very different tools," he said. "I think that there's this danger of looking at every infectious disease outbreak through the lens of COVID-19. You can't do that.

