ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KC athlete qualifies for state in 100-meter hurdles

By Marcus Officer, Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fe84L_0flCYZou00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local high school athlete will compete for a state championship in the 100-meter hurdles Saturday, even though she doesn’t have a track to train on for the competition.

Aryn Lanier-Collier is a freshman at KIPP: Endeavor Academy.

KIPP is in the process of expanding from a kindergarten to ninth grade campus. Soon it will also include a high school.

Since it didn’t have a high school, KIPP doesn’t have a football field or track. That means Lanier-Collier has to train in the gym.

Kansas City to learn World Cup fate on June 16

“I was proud of myself because this year has been a difficult year for me and I achieved what I wanted to achieve,” Lanier-Collier said.

Her coach, Jamel Sims, said the gym floor and a track are totally difference surfaces to train.

“It is a motivating factor when you don’t have what other people have, can you still produce the results and achieve a vision of creating and putting them in position to achieve their own greatness. We made sure to not allow perceive any limits and not having a track or facilities is not any different in this situation,” Sims, track and field head coach, said.

It didn’t stop Lanier-Collier. Friday she finished second in the 100-meter hurdles, meaning she earned a spot in the finals on Saturday.

Her coach said he hopes that once KIPP is complete Lanier-Collier will have the first trophy in the trophy case.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Endeavor Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX4 News Kansas City

Royals blow 6-0 lead; lose 7-6 to Twins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals started out fast on Sunday afternoon, taking a 6-0 lead into the eighth inning before imploding. The Minnesota Twins would then score six runs in the top of the eighth, tying the game up before scoring one more run in the ninth after a Gio Urshela line drive single […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy