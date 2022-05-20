ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Police: 20-year-old Midland man arrested in child's death

By Tereasa Nims
bigrapidsnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 20-year-old Midland man is being held without bond after being charged with open murder in connection with the death of his six-month-old child. The child’s father, Alex Marsh, stood mute Friday as...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 0

