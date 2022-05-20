Tryouts starting for youth soccer

Logan High School salutatorian Gary Zhan is headed to Harvard University next fall, but first he’ll be accepting an award as a 2022 Presidential Scholar. The honor, which was bestowed upon only four Utah high school seniors and 161 students nationwide, was announced by the U.S. Department of Education this week. The agency also singled out Logan High science teacher Christina Howell, who Zhan selected as his “most influential teacher” and who will be recognized along with him by the U.S. Presidential Scholar program in a presentation ceremony this summer.

LOGAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO