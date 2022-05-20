Parent’s night out Nerf Challenge event tonight

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The public is invited to participate in a balloon release to honor their loved ones on Sunday afternoon. EVOLVE will hold its first annual Balloon Release in Howell Community Park at 2 a.m. on May 22. Loved ones who have died from homicides, COVID-19, drug overdoses, etc. will be given a biodegradable balloon to be released. Families are also encouraged to bring their own.

