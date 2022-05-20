ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Parent’s night out Nerf Challenge event tonight

houmatimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday is finally here, and if you’re looking to enjoy a night out on the town or a cozy night in, Houma’s Best After School and Summer Camp invites you to drop off the kiddos for a night of...

www.houmatimes.com

Comments / 1

houmatimes.com

Houma Blood Center to host community blood drives

The Blood Center of Houma will host two community blood drives this weekend. The first drive will take place at the Walmart Supercenter Westside location (1633 Martin Luther King Blvd) on Friday, May 27, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The second drive will take place at Zydeco Harley Davidson (1740 Martin Luther King Blvd.) on Saturday, May 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
HOUMA, LA
brproud.com

Honor loved ones in Howell Park Sunday afternoon with balloon release

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The public is invited to participate in a balloon release to honor their loved ones on Sunday afternoon. EVOLVE will hold its first annual Balloon Release in Howell Community Park at 2 a.m. on May 22. Loved ones who have died from homicides, COVID-19, drug overdoses, etc. will be given a biodegradable balloon to be released. Families are also encouraged to bring their own.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
City
Houma, LA
Houma, LA
Society
The Slidell Independent

47 Years as Slidell educator

SLIDELL – It was hard to be sure if Billy Percy was truly surprised or not on Friday afternoon as school came to a close for the week and he was told there was “an emergency in the gym” he needed to attend to. Percy has been...
SLIDELL, LA
houmatimes.com

TPL announces summer reading program

Terrebonne Parish Library announced it will host its Ocean of Possibilities Summer Reading Program for students of all ages. Students will have a chance to win prizes and participate in special activities while diving into a new reading adventure. Students who complete the program will receive a certificate of achievement, a “brag tag”, an “I love the library” yard sign, and a raffle entry for a chance to win one of the big prizes!
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

‘Operation Whiskers’ Collaborative Initiative Aims to Help Local Cat Populations

Operation whiskers give a second chance to cats affected by Hurricane Ida. Operation Whiskers is a unique partnership between the Lafourche, Terrebonne, Jefferson, Plaquemines, and Orleans Parish animal shelters that target displaced and stray cats that are not neutered or spayed. The objective is to bring in 2,500 cats that were greatly affected by Hurricane Ida and need rescue, reuniting, rehoming, and TNVR (Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return). This collaborative initiative will greatly reduce the cat population explosion every spring in Louisiana.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Podcast brings attention to unsolved Livingston Parish case

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – This week, Livingston Parish authorities are highlighting a podcast that sheds light on an unsolved case that’s baffled officials for over a decade. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO), 58-year-old Barbara Blount vanished from her Holden home on May 2, 2008,...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne General to host Hiring Event

Terrebonne General Health System is partnering with the Louisiana Workforce Commission to host a hiring event on Wednesday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Terrebonne General is seeking candidates across their organization. Some positions available include registered nurse (RN), certified nursing assistant (CNA), sterile processing technician, clinical coordinator, phlebotomist, and radiology technologist, hospitality assistants, physical therapists, housekeeping technicians, food service cashier, and more. Terrebonne General strongly encourages those interested in a career in the healthcare industry to attend the hiring event.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
an17.com

Pierre joins North Oaks Family Medicine

HAMMOND---Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner Leigh Pierre, APRN-CNP, is now accepting new adult and pediatric patients, age 2 and older, at North Oaks Family Medicine Clinic in Hammond. To schedule an appointment, visit www.northoaks.org/pcp or call (985) 230-2778. Same day appointments are available in most cases. From preventive screenings and annual...
HAMMOND, LA
houmatimes.com

Championship ceremony honors local champs

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government held a ceremony on Sunday, May 22, honoring area high school teams and athletes for winning championship titles. Parish leaders, parents, coaches, and supporters gathered at the Barry P. Bonvillain Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center on Sunday afternoon to celebrate an abundance of student athlete victories. The Vandebilt Catholic High School baseball team, cross country, and outdoor track team, South Terrebonne High School baseball, and Ellender High School girls basketball team were recognized for state championship wins. The Terrebonne Gators Special Olympics team was also recognized for winning a championship. In addition, individual championship athletes from South Terrebonne powerlifting and Houma Christian track, were recognized.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
wgno.com

Dat Chat: Senior grad pictures

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Peyton, Tamica, and Brooke showed off their senior pics from when they graduated from high school. Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KSLA

Heart of Louisiana: Tchefuncte River

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Tchefuncte (Chuh-funk-tah) River near the City of Madisonville has been a popular spot for water enthusiasts for generations. But if you don’t have your own boat, you can still get out on the water and enjoy the wildlife and history along this scenic waterway.
MADISONVILLE, LA
houmatimes.com

Leadership Lafourche graduates 2022 class

The Leadership Lafourche Class of 2022 was recognized at a graduation dinner held in their honor on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Nicholls State University. Leadership Lafourche is a leadership immersion program designed to train cross-sections of Lafourche residents and workers for productive roles focused on the future and well-being of our parish, institutions, and communities. Graduating its first class in 1993, Leadership Lafourche has trained and inspired hundreds of individuals toward this singular goal.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Community mourns dentist who died in boat crash on False River

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a deadly boat crash along False River Friday night, the community is in mourning over Dr. Kenneth St. Romain’s death. A Facebook post from St. Romain’s dentistry says he will “forever be a cherished and loved husband and father. And he has been an incredible light to so many family’s lives.”
BATON ROUGE, LA

