Green Bay Packers Release Veteran Kicker

The Green Bay Packers have won 13 games in each of the past three seasons. In each of the past three seasons, the offense has been among the best in the NFL. The defense, too, has been one of the most underrated in the league, especially after Joe Barry took over as defensive coordinator. Now that the NFL Draft is over and key free agents have departed, though, there are questions surrounding both the offense and defense. Two different media organizations, though, gave the Packers’ units some pretty high pre-season rankings.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO