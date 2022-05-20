ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Release Veteran Kicker

By Matt Audilet
The Spun
The Spun
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Green Bay Packers have released kicker J.J. Molson. General manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction on Friday, per Packers.com. Molson spent the last few weeks of the...

thespun.com

Comments / 14

BSDeeg
3d ago

and I bet everyone came here looking to see Mason.. lol

Reply(2)
9
Related
The Spun

Packers Wide Receiver Looks "Faster," "Stronger" This Year

With Davante Adams out of town, there's a wide-open opportunity for the remaining Green Bay Packers wide receivers to seize the spotlight. Green Bay tried to ease the loss by signing Sammy Watkins and drafting Christian Watson with the 34th pick. However, the Packers would also like to see some of their young wide receivers earn a bigger role.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Colin Kaepernick Receives Major Honor

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick received a major honor this week. The ex-San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who is still hoping for an NFL comeback, is receiving an honorary degree. Morgan State is granting an honorary degree to Kaepernick. Kaepernick is not the only figure being honored by Morgan State. Education...
NFL
The Spun

Richard Sherman Names Best Wide Receiver He Ever Faced

Richard Sherman has lined up against the NFL's premier wide receivers throughout his 11-season career. One stands out as perhaps the toughest opponent he's ever encountered. While sharing his jersey collection on The Richard Sherman Podcast, the five-time Pro Bowl cornerback called Calvin Johnson "arguably the best player I've ever played against."
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#American Football#Nfl#Sports#Green Bay Packers Release#The Green Bay Packers#Packers Com#Molson#Ucla
The Spun

NFL Analyst Says 1 Quarterback Is "Next" Aaron Rodgers

In only two NFL seasons, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has established himself as one of the elite players in the league. Center Corey Linsley, who spent seven seasons playing in Green Bay before joining the Chargers in 2021, paid Herbert the ultimate compliment recently when he compared him to his former teammate, Packers superstar Aaron Rodgers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Monday

The Cleveland Browns have a glut of quarterbacks right now and realized that it's time to trim some of the extras off. To that end, they have released a quarterback. On Monday, the Browns claimed defensive back Reggie Robinson off waivers. In a corresponding move, they waived quarterback Felix Harper.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Colts Release Quarterback Following Nick Foles Signing

Upon officially signing Nick Foles on Monday, the Indianapolis Colts made room on their roster by waiving James Morgan. Morgan hasn't throw an NFL pass since the New York Jets made him the 125th overall pick of the 2020 Draft. After getting waived last August, the former Bowling Green and Florida International quarterback bounced around practiced squads -- including back to the Jets -- before landing with the Colts in December.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former longtime Vikings QB installs Packers urinal in home

There’s no love lost for former longtime Minnesota Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer when it comes to the Green Bay Packers. He ate, slept and breathed the rivalry in his 13 years of playing across from them as a member of the Vikings in the 1970s and 1980s. But if his recent social media post is any indication, it’s clear that he still eats, sleeps and breathes the rivalry to this very day.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Bill Belichick Reacts To Death Of Former Patriots Star

Bill Belichick wasted no time expressing his condolences Monday, following the passing of Patriots Hall of Famer Gino Cappelletti. Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, Belichick arrived at the podium donning a Celtics cap before diving right into his statement on the late wide receiver and kicker. Start off just by extending...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Aaron Rodgers' Brother, Jordan

Aaron Rodgers' younger brother, Jordan Rodgers, married his longtime girlfriend, JoJo Fletcher, earlier this month. The legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback was reportedly not in attendance. According to a report from US Weekly, Rodgers was invited to the wedding, but chose not to attend. “It’s a sad situation for the...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Seahawks Have Officially Signed Veteran Wide Receiver

The Seattle Seahawks added to their receiving corps on Monday, signing veteran Marquise Goodwin. Goodwin spent last season with the Chicago Bears, appearing in 14 games and making two starts. He caught 20 passes for 313 yards and one score. The 31-year-old sat out the 2020 season due to the...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Kyler Murray will absolutely hate the Cardinals’ recent announcement

The Arizona Cardinals are currently in the midst of a contract dispute with star quarterback Kyler Murray, but their latest announcement is sure to irritate the 24-year-old. The Cardinals announced on Monday that they would be the focus of HBO’s Hard Knocks for the in-season edition of the show. Effectively, while Arizona navigates both a potential playoff run and Murray’s contract negotiations, they’ll also have a camera crew following them around at all times.
GLENDALE, AZ
The Spun

Terrell Owens 'Guarantees' 40 Time: NFL World Reacts

Terrell Owens hasn't played in the National Football League in several years, but the Hall of Fame wide receiver believes he is still as fast as anyone. The Hall of Fame wide receiver believes that he can still run an extremely fast 40-yard dash time. "I guarantee you, I can...
NFL
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
Yardbarker

Packers Offense and Defense Receive Top Ten Pre-Season Rankings

The Green Bay Packers have won 13 games in each of the past three seasons. In each of the past three seasons, the offense has been among the best in the NFL. The defense, too, has been one of the most underrated in the league, especially after Joe Barry took over as defensive coordinator. Now that the NFL Draft is over and key free agents have departed, though, there are questions surrounding both the offense and defense. Two different media organizations, though, gave the Packers’ units some pretty high pre-season rankings.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Troy Aikman Reveals Toughest Phone Call: NFL World Reacts

Troy Aikman had to make a lot of tough phone calls when he decided to leave Fox Sports for ESPN earlier this offseason. None, though, were tougher than the phone call he had to make to FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews. Aikman revealed that his phone call to Andrews was...
NFL
The Spun

2 College Football Fan Bases Named Worst In Sports

Every year the USA Today drops its annual list of the 10 worst fan bases in sports. And a couple of high profile college football programs made the cut in 2022. According to Mike Freeman, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Texas Longhorns fit the bill. Pointing to each team's lofty preseason expectations vs. the reality of their season's outcomes more often that not.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Deshaun Watson's Lawyer Not Optimistic: NFL World Reacts

Deshaun Watson's lawyer, Rusty Hardin, is reportedly not optimistic about an upcoming HBO Sports segment. The Cleveland Browns quarterback is not facing criminal charges following multiple sexual misconduct allegations. However, Watson is still facing civil cases and he could face punishment from the NFL. HBO's Real Sports will air interviews...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
511K+
Followers
62K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy