Deadly PA Crash Shuts Down Route 309: Report

UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Several people were hurt in a crash on Route 309 in Lehigh County. Crews were called at 9:15 p.m. Monday for the crash on Route 309 and W. Saucon Valley Road, across from Center Valley Parkway, in Upper Saucon Township, according to county dispatchers. Two...
A motorcycle crash has slowed traffic for eight exits along Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, according to emergency dispatchers. The crash happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 31.9 in South Newton Township but it reportedly affected traffic from exits 29 to 37, according to a Cumberland County Emergency Management supervisor.
A "police incident" in central Pennsylvania has authorities urging the public to avoid one neighborhood. Waynesboro police issued the alert to avoid the 200 block of North Potomac Street around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, according to a release by the department. An emergency tactical team, state police, and...
One person has been arrested following a "police incident" in central Pennsylvania, authorities say.Waynesboro police issued the alert to avoid the 200 block of North Potomac Street around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, according to a release by the department. An emergency tactical team, state police,…
A Tuesday morning dump truck crash caused power outages for residents in Lehigh County, LehighValleyLive reports. Nearly 1,400 PPL customers lost power following the crash, which took down wires on Jordan Parkway near Route 145 in Whitehall Township around 9 a.m., the outlet says. No injures were reported and approximately...
A car crashed into a house in Gloucester County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash was reported after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24 on the 500 block of Princeton Boulevard in Wenonah, initial reports said. One person was seriously hurt, an unconfirmed report said. CHECK BACK FOR...
A man died in a construction accident Monday afternoon, according to multiple reports. The contractor was working at the Lancaster Country Club at 1466 New Holland Pike in Manheim Township, LancasterOnline reported. Around 2:05 p.m., dispatch logs show emergency crews were called to the club, but no additional details of what happened were released.
A motorcyclist from Pennsylvania was hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash in Sussex County, state police confirmed. Vadim Aleksandrov, 40, was riding a Harley-Davidson on Route 23 north in Montague when the motorcycle veered off the right side of the highway, overturned, and hit a sign near milepost 48.7 just before 3:10 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.
A fiery crash snapped a utility pole and shut down Route 46 in Morris County, authorities said. The Mountain Lakes Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash near Route 46 west and Fox Hill Lane around 6:55 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, the company said. Upon arrival, the crews confirmed...
A crash involving multiple tractor trailers pinned a victim in the Fort McHenry tunnel in I-95 in Baltimore Tuesday, May 24, authorities saidThree tractor trailers collided in the southbound tube resulting in multiple injuries.This is a developing story. Check back for more.
A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle in Central Jersey, authorities said. Luis H. Loaiza-Cañas, 64, of South River, was struck shortly before 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24 on Old Bridge Turnpike at Milltown Road in East Brunswick, police said. Loaiza-Cañas was pronounced dead at the...
A 19-year-old man from Newark was hit with several charges in connection to a head-on crash with a stolen vehicle that left a 15- and 61-year old dead and a 14-year-old in critical condition, authorities announced. Elhajjmalik Diallo, 19, was found to have hired a 15-year-old driver and 14-year-old passenger...
A motorcyclist and passenger were hospitalized following a serious crash in Warren County, state police confirmed. Joseph Santini, 47, and a passenger were thrown from the motorcycle as the vehicle overturned near the intersection of Old Main Street and Route 632 in Franklin Township just after 10:35 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.
Multiple people were hurt and at least one motorist was trapped in a South Jersey crash, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash was reported at about 3:30 p.m. on Lenola Road in Cinnaminson, initial reports said. A medical helicopter was requested. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up...
A 62-year-old man fell to his death while power washing a roof on Saturday, May, 21, according to a release from the coroner's office. The man fell 15 to 20 feet from a porch or balcony area in the 5400 block of Peach Blossom Lane in Hopewell Township, the York County coroner says.
A massive search utilizing drones and ATVs located teenager missing near the Northern Central Railroad Trail in Parkton after several hours Monday, May 22, officials said. The unidentified 16-year-old went missing around 4:45 p.m. near Hereford High School, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. The woman was ultimately found...
A multi-vehicle crash on Route 322 in Dauphin County has been cleared. The westbound lanes of Route 322 were closed between Witmer Drive and Mushroom Hill Road. They are now open. Remember, you can always get real-time traffic updates with WGAL's interactive map here. || Download the WGAL app |...
A Warren County woman was intoxicated when she drove the wrong way down Route 46 and struck another vehicle head-on, sending her own passenger and the other driver to the hospital, authorities charged. Alexandra Jurchescu, 41, was charged with assault by auto, DWI, designation of highway for one-way traffic, and...
Authorities in Montgomery County are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home in Silver Spring. Police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 1700 block of East West Highway just after 12 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, Montgomery County Police said. Upon arrival, they found...
