ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Deadly PA Crash Shuts Down Route 309: Report

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m06Vt_0flCVpDH00
Richland Township Police Photo Credit: Richland Township Police via Facebook

A deadly Pennsylvania crash shut down Route 309, WFMZ reports.

The crash occurred on Route 309 northbound between Richhill Road and Tollgate Road in Richland Township around 1 p.m. on Friday, May 20, according to 511PA:

Route 309 was closed from Richhill Road to Tollgate Road in both directions, the Richland Township Police Department said.

The Bucks County Coroner also responded to the scene, according to WFMZ.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Several hurt in messy crash on Route 309 in Upper Saucon

UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Several people were hurt in a crash on Route 309 in Lehigh County. Crews were called at 9:15 p.m. Monday for the crash on Route 309 and W. Saucon Valley Road, across from Center Valley Parkway, in Upper Saucon Township, according to county dispatchers. Two...
UPPER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Motorcycle Crash Along I-81 Slows Traffic In Central PA: Dispatch

A motorcycle crash has slowed traffic for eight exits along Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, according to emergency dispatchers. The crash happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 31.9 in South Newton Township but it reportedly affected traffic from exits 29 to 37, according to a Cumberland County Emergency Management supervisor.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Bucks County, PA
Accidents
Bucks County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Bucks County, PA
Daily Voice

Car Crashes Into House In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A car crashed into a house in Gloucester County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash was reported after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24 on the 500 block of Princeton Boulevard in Wenonah, initial reports said. One person was seriously hurt, an unconfirmed report said. CHECK BACK FOR...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

PA Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt In Sussex County Crash: State Police

A motorcyclist from Pennsylvania was hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash in Sussex County, state police confirmed. Vadim Aleksandrov, 40, was riding a Harley-Davidson on Route 23 north in Montague when the motorcycle veered off the right side of the highway, overturned, and hit a sign near milepost 48.7 just before 3:10 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wfmz#The Bucks County Coroner
LehighValleyLive.com

Dump truck tangled in wires as hundreds lose power in Lehigh County

A dump truck became entangled in wires about 9 a.m. Tuesday on a street in Whitehall Township and more than 1,000 PPL Electric Utilities customers lost power. The incident happened on Jordan Parkway near Route 145 and the driver was initially still in the truck but did not seem to be injured, according to a report from the scene. It appeared township police and firefighters were waiting for PPL Electric Utilities personnel to determine if the wires were no longer live.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Police ID Bicyclist Struck, Killed In Central Jersey

A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle in Central Jersey, authorities said. Luis H. Loaiza-Cañas, 64, of South River, was struck shortly before 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24 on Old Bridge Turnpike at Milltown Road in East Brunswick, police said. Loaiza-Cañas was pronounced dead at the...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

Pair Hospitalized Following Serious Warren County Motorcycle Crash, State Police Say

A motorcyclist and passenger were hospitalized following a serious crash in Warren County, state police confirmed. Joseph Santini, 47, and a passenger were thrown from the motorcycle as the vehicle overturned near the intersection of Old Main Street and Route 632 in Franklin Township just after 10:35 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
WGAL

Route 322 crash in Dauphin County cleared

A multi-vehicle crash on Route 322 in Dauphin County has been cleared. The westbound lanes of Route 322 were closed between Witmer Drive and Mushroom Hill Road. They are now open. Remember, you can always get real-time traffic updates with WGAL's interactive map here. || Download the WGAL app |...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
277K+
Followers
43K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy