Troy, NY

Stay Safe! Where To Cool Off In The Capital Region This Weekend

By Cameron
 4 days ago
With Capital Region temps headed for the mid-90s this weekend, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Saturday noon to 8p. The currently forecasted high of 94 would only be three degrees off the all time record high of 97 set during a deadly Upstate New York heatwave...

