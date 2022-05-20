Catawba County man charged with operating a chop shop, found with 4 dozen stolen catalytic converters

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Newton man has been charged after investigators found nearly four dozen stolen catalytic converters in his possession.

According to Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, investigators received a tip in April about a location on Providence Mill Road where suspected stolen catalytic converters were being purchased.

Investigators executed a search warrant on April 26 where they met with Todd Allen Lail and found 47 catalytic converters with an estimated scrap metal value of $40,000. The catalytic converters were seized by investigators along with other items and receipts of purchase.

Lail was arrested and charged with running a chop shop, which is a class G felony. He was given a $15,000 unsecured bond and must appear in Catawba County District Court on May 23.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending, according to investigators.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.