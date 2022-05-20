ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disabled woman claims delivery driver criticised her over a tip

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
 4 days ago

A disabled woman has gone viral on TikTok after describing her experiences with a delivery driver, revealing that they criticised her over the size of her tip – and left her food in a place she couldn’t get to.

The woman, who goes by the TikTok handle @lizardqween, explained how her driver made the decision to leave her order in the middle of her driveway.

Explaining his decision, the driver wrote: “Tip your driver’s better [sic].”

What makes it even hard to understand, is that the woman had left a healthy tip of 26 per cent when placing the order.

User @lizardqween shared a screenshot of her interaction with the driver and spoke about her experiences.

The screenshot revealed that she wrote back to the driver: "I'm in a wheelchair and can't get my food you a**hole. I tipped above 25 per cent. Don't like it, don't take the order."

She went on to explain that her food was left in the middle of her driveway, meaning she was unable to collect it.

“When people talk about disability discrimination, this is kind of what they’re referencing. Yesterday I ordered some food from GrubHub and when my food was delivered, I received this message from my driver.”

She added: “I am in a wheelchair so I couldn’t go get my food in the middle of my driveway. I ended up having to wait an hour until my carer came home so I could eat.

“When I approached GrubHub, they decided it wasn’t really that big of a problem and they didn’t do a whole lot. I’m hoping that we can spread some awareness here.”

A GrubHub spokesperson later told Newsweek that they are investigating the incident.

"GrubHub has a zero-tolerance policy for discriminatory behavior from our delivery partners," the statement read. "We are investigating this incident based on the information at hand and will take appropriate action."

IN THIS ARTICLE
