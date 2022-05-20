ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs Utilities provide safety tips for incoming storm

By Brian Sherrod
KKTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With a late-season snow storm approaching the Front Range this weekend, Colorado Springs Utilities is sharing tips with customers on how to stay safe during and after the storm. Visit the Storm Center page for detailed information on how to report and monitor electric outages, protect...

KKTV

Drop your tree branches off in Pueblo starting Tuesday!

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - If you’re needing to get rid of downed tree branches following the weekend snowstorm, the city of Pueblo is offering a free drop-off location starting Tuesday!. From 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, residents can bring their branches and certain...
PUEBLO, CO
FOX21News.com

Heavy snow knocks down power lines, trees across Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Early Monday morning, at the tailend of a late spring snowstorm, Colorado Springs Utilities was still reporting about one hundred customers without power in the city. CSU said it’s a massive improvement from its original number of about 11,000 customers with power issues after the storm....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
KRDO News Channel 13

What to do with fallen tree branches following late-season winter storm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities is giving some advice about to do with fallen tree branches in light of late-season winter storm that caused damage across Southern Colorado. First and foremost, if a fallen tree is touching a power line, Springs Utilities is asking the community to not touch the tree or The post What to do with fallen tree branches following late-season winter storm appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Free tree branch drop-off in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The City of Pueblo Parks and Recreation Department will be providing a tree branch drop off due to the recent snowstorm. Residents can drop off tree branches at Lake Minnequa Park starting Tuesday, May 24 through Friday, May 27, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., then on Saturday from 8 a.m. until […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Colorado safety campaign encourages drivers to stop speeding

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Tuesday, the Colorado Department of Transportation along with Colorado State Patrol, the Colorado Police Department, and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced the launch of a new speeding campaign. WATCH FULL PRESSER at the top of this article. Statistics:. Between 2011 and 2020,...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
Westword

These Are the Colorado Counties Where COVID Is Getting Bad Again

On May 20, Jefferson County Public Health announced that Jeffco had moved from COVID-19 Community Level Low to Community Level Medium after exceeding 200 cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days — a metric established by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. New COVID-19 hospital admissions were up as well, hitting 6.4 per 100,000 residents.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Weekend snowstorm broke, tied several weather records in Colorado

The widespread snowstorm that blasted Colorado over the weekend broke and tied several records across the state, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). By 8 AM on Saturday morning two inches of snow was measured in Pueblo, setting a new record for May 21st snowfall. The previous record was 0.2 inches, and was set in 2001. Saturday also tied May 21, 2001 for the city's latest measurable snowfall on record.
PUEBLO, CO
Axios Denver

May storm dumps big snow in Colorado

Colorado posted some impressive snow totals from the wet spring storm on Saturday.Why it matters: Hundreds of thousands of Xcel Energy customers lost power and downed tree limbs littered Denver metro neighborhoods.Others braved tough road conditions to make it to the ski slopes.What to know: Temperatures and snowfall set records in many areas, the National Weather Service reports. Here are some notable totals:Floyd Hill: 24 inchesRocky Mountain National Park: 23.8 inchesCripple Creek: 20 inchesWoodland Park 18 inchesKen Caryl: 17.7 inchesGenesee: 17 inchesAurora: 5 inchesBoulder: 4.5 inchesDenver (downtown): 2.6 inchesOur thought bubble: If you didn't like the snow, blame me. I put away the snow shovel last week, jinxing us all.I've lived here long enough to know better. Now I'm paying for it with a $1,000 bill to remove broken tree limbs in my yard.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Snow in Woodland Park makes morning travel difficult Saturday morning

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO)-- Early Saturday morning, it was quiet at the Hungry Bear. "Yea, it's going to be a slow start," said Tony Wendt, with Hungry Bear. The biggest snow fall of the year so far, meant people had to dig and plow themselves out. Residents say they saw anywhere from 18 to 22 The post Snow in Woodland Park makes morning travel difficult Saturday morning appeared first on KRDO.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Metro May snowstorm kills power for 200K — 25K still out Sunday morning

DENVER | A late spring Colorado snowstorm that dumped several inches in the Denver metro area Saturday knocked out electricity for about 210,000 customers at one point, officials said. Officially, Aurora got 7 inches of snow. Golden was covered with 15 inches, according to federal weather officials. At 7:30 am....
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Semi truck stranded on railroad tracks in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The intersection of South Royer St. and East Las Vegas St. is back open to traffic following reports of a stranded semi truck on the railroad tracks in southeast Colorado Springs. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a high-centered semi truck trapped on the railroad tracks. The The post Semi truck stranded on railroad tracks in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Uncover Your Plants, Widespread Frost And Freeze Threat Is Over

DENVER (CBS4) – You can finally uncover the plants you’ve been looking after for the last few days. The threat for a widespread frost or freeze is over. (credit: CBS) Temperatures overnight and early Sunday morning didn’t get as low as anticipated in many areas thanks to some cloud cover. Most places only fell into the mid to upper 30s on the eastern plains. It will stay cool through Tuesday with a warming trend expected to get underway on Wednesday. Although temps will be below average for the next few days we aren’t expecting any more freezing temperatures across the lower elevations of eastern and western Colorado, including around metro Denver.
DENVER, CO

