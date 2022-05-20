ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IPS names 2 ‘teachers of the year’

By Staff Reports
WISH-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools on Friday named its “teachers of the year,” DaMeisha Fleming of James Whitcomb Riley School 43 and Paige Sjoerdsma of Butler University Laboratory School 55. Friday marked the first time two IPS teachers have been awarded...

www.wishtv.com

