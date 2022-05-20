Florence man stole from vulnerable adult, caused physical abuse, deputies say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man allegedly stole property from a vulnerable adult and caused physical and psychological abuse, according to deputies.

Dewey Thomas Kirby, III, 51, of Florence, was arrested Friday and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and breach of trust with fraudulent intent, deputies said.

Between May 3, 2017, and Wednesday, Kirby allegedly “cause physical and psychological abuse of a vulnerable victim” and took property from the victim with a value between $2,000 and $10,000, according to deputies.

Kirby was denied bond and is held at the Florence County Detention Center, deputies said.

