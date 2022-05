The West Sonoma Coast Vintners is proud to announce the TTB’s approval of the newly established West Sonoma Coast American Viticultural Area (AVA). The West Sonoma Coast AVA is located within the westernmost portion of Sonoma County, holding approximately 50 vineyards planted with varieties ranging from Pinot Noir and Chardonnay to Syrah. The approval of the AVA recognizes the region’s unique maritime growing conditions that are clearly expressed in the wines and give proper distinction to the growers who farm this cold, marginal viticultural region.

SONOMA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO