Having achieved our primary goals, Friends of Rockport has decided to withdraw from any further litigation related to the Rockport Harbor Hotel. Our successes in this effort include enforcement of the two voter approved citizens’ petitions regarding such construction, thus reducing the size of the hotel from 35 to 20 rooms and having the town commission (at the developer’s expense) an independent traffic and parking study. This study confirmed the concerns that many residents voiced to the Town, namely that using a remote valet parking service across almost a mile of residential streets with poor sightlines poses safety risks.

ROCKPORT, ME ・ 23 HOURS AGO