ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flat Rock, IL

Flat Rock home had roof removed by overnight storms

By Brandyn Benter
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18m8yC_0flCScA700

FLAT ROCK, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Some people in the Wabash Valley are cleaning up today after strong storms rolled through last night.

One woman near Flat Rock, Illinois says her son’s modular home had its roof torn off. Flat Rock is between Lawrenceville and Robinson.

Donna Green says she called her son telling him to be careful because there was a tornado warning in the area. She says about 35-40 minutes later her son called back saying the roof on his home was gone. Fortunately, no one at the home was hurt.

Green says her son described the wind as sounding like a freight train.

Wabash Valley at high risk for Summer blackouts, regulators warn

“It was very scary, he didn’t know what was going to happen. The whole thing was shaking, he said, and he could hear a big roar and then all of a sudden like BOOM just, the whole roof, it just disappeared,” said Green.

At the time of writing, no tornados have been confirmed to have touched down in that area.

Green adds that the property also saw trees knocked down during the storm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 1

Related
freedom929.com

CONFIRMED WABASH COUNTY TWISTERS

(MT. CARMEL) The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado that produced winds of up to 115 miles-per-hour swept through two southeastern Illinois communities, causing damage, but no injuries before dissipating in Indiana. Weather service staffers who surveyed the storm damage determined that an EF-2 tornado with a 26 mile long path touched down last Thursday night in the Wabash County town of Keensburg, before sweeping across the south side of Mount Carmel. The tornado then moved into southwestern Indiana, where it repeatedly crossed the meandering path of the White River near the Gibson County/Knox County line before lifting into the clouds and dissolving.
WABASH COUNTY, IL
FOX59

3 confirmed tornadoes in Indiana Saturday, May 21st 2022

INDIANAPOLIS -On Sunday the National Weather Service in Indianapolis surveyed storm damage from Saturday the 21st. The survey concluded that three tornadoes occurred south of Indianapolis that afternoon. Quick information on the tornadoes Three weak tornadoes total 3:40PM – An EF-0 tornado occurs in Brown County 3:48PM – An EF-0 tornado occurs in Johnson County […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Afternoon storms tear through the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — While the eastern edge of the Tri-State had to endure the strongest of Saturday’s storms, the winds passing through Vanderburgh County were strong enough to damage trees — in some cases, snapping them in half. One Evansville man had both of his vehicles buried after part of a tree fell, but […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Severe weather causes heavy damage in south central Indiana counties

A slew of severe weather, including high winds and heavy rain, caused extensive damage Saturday afternoon in several south central Indiana counties. Counties that saw storm damage included Shelby, Johnson and Bartholomew. At the connecting border of these three counties is the city of Edinburgh, which experienced heavy damage. Multiple people in the city reported […]
EDINBURGH, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Lawrenceville, IL
City
Flat Rock, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Rubber duck season officially underway in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — Monday was the opening day of “rubber duck season” in the Wabash Valley. Terre Haute Catholic Charities says this year’s Rubber Duck Regatta is presented by Kroger and involves releasing thousands of rubber ducks into the Wabash River for a race to Fairbanks Park. The winner gets a $10,000 cash […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wevv.com

Cleanup continues in Mt. Carmel after tornado

The National Weather Service determined Friday that it was an E-F2 tornado that swept through Keensburg and Mt. Carmel before dissipating in Indiana. The storm lasted roughly 26 miles, uprooting numerous trees, snapping dozens of power poles, and damaging several unsuspecting homes. Some residents in Wabash County had just enough...
MOUNT CARMEL, IL
WISH-TV

Storm damage reported across Indiana counties

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Multiple counties and cities across Indiana have been affected by storm damage overnight. This includes Edinburg, Franklin, Bedford, and Bartholomew County. Bartholomew County was hit by an intense storm. Police are responding to several weather-related calls. Several homes and trailer parks were affected in...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
WRTV

Tornado-warned storms leave damage across central Indiana

SHELBY COUNTY — Tornado-warned and severe storms left thousands of Hoosier without power and damage in multiple counties in central Indiana Saturday afternoon. As of 8:25 a.m. Sunday, more than 11,000 people were without power, according to Duke Energy's outage map . Duke says crews worked through the night to repair damage and repairs will continue throughout Sunday. Damage assessment is underway.
CENTRAL, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Storms leave many CenterPoint customers without power

UPDATE (4:40 P.M.): CenterPoint Energy says their crews are working quickly and safety to restore service. They say power has been restored for several hundred customers, bringing the number of customers without power down to around 1,090. “Restoration time will vary as crews make visual inspections to assess the extent of storm damages and needed […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WTWO/WAWV

Power outage for almost 2K east Terre Haute customers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A tree falling on a power line is reportedly the cause of a power outage affecting almost two thousand customers on the east side of Terre Haute Friday. The outage affecting a total of 1,965 customers was first reported at 3:18 p.m. according to Duke Energy’s outage map. The outage […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Overturned semi closes part of SR-641

UPDATE: SR 641 has re-opened following Monday night’s crash. VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Officials asked the public to avoid the area of SR-641 southbound near McDaniel Road following a crash involving an overturned semi Monday evening. According to a press release by the Vigo Co. Sheriff’s Office, deputies were on scene working a motor […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Banks of the Wabash making its return to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – An annual favorite ten day event is making its return to Fairbanks Park The 40th annual Banks of the Wabash Festival begins May 26 at 6 p.m. Different specials will be going on throughout the event. On Thursday all rides will cost one ticket per person. On Memorial Day the […]
WTWO/WAWV

12 Points Car Show has a new location

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The 12 Points Revitalization Car Show will be held in Collett Park this year. 12 Points Revitalization President Jennifer Mullen said the change was made to avoid having cars parked along the road as it could present safety issues. All proceeds will go towards the 12 Points Revitalization nonprofit, and […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
freedom929.com

CLAY COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH

(EFFINGHAM) The investigation continues into a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred at 1:29 last Friday afternoon in Clay County. The Illinois State Police report 86 year old L.E. Tolliver from Clay City was northbound on Camelia Road, near Granger Boulevard, at the west edge of Flora, when he attempted to turn into a private drive, his car was struck in the driver side door by an SUV attempting to pass, causing the car to overturn. Both Tolliver and the other driver, 19 year old Alexander L. Larch from Rinard, were taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries. At this time no tickets have been issued by the ISP.
CLAY COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Storms knock out power to hundreds of Valley residents

UPDATE: North Daviess Community Schools are on a TWO HOUR DELAY today (Friday). This is likely due to the severe weather that hit that area hard last night. UPDATE: Power has been restored to most Duke Energy customers. Win Energy is still working to restore power to more than 100 residents in Sullivan and Knox […]
wamwamfm.com

5 Kids Involved in Weekend Golf Cart Accident

Emergency crews were dispatched to a golf cart accident on Saturday in Montgomery. The accident was reported just after 2:00 pm at 316 North 450 East in Montgomery around Country Oaks Golf Course. According to a police report 6 juveniles between the ages of 4 and 14 were riding in...
MONTGOMERY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Semi driver rescued after getting stuck in floodwaters

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A semi driver was rescued after getting stuck in floodwaters Saturday in Gibson County. Crews were sent to County Road 850 East around 4 p.m. This is just north of the Oatsville boat ramp. Firefighters said they used a rescue boat to reach the stranded driver and bring him back […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy