Flat Rock home had roof removed by overnight storms

FLAT ROCK, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Some people in the Wabash Valley are cleaning up today after strong storms rolled through last night.

One woman near Flat Rock, Illinois says her son’s modular home had its roof torn off. Flat Rock is between Lawrenceville and Robinson.

Donna Green says she called her son telling him to be careful because there was a tornado warning in the area. She says about 35-40 minutes later her son called back saying the roof on his home was gone. Fortunately, no one at the home was hurt.

Green says her son described the wind as sounding like a freight train.

“It was very scary, he didn’t know what was going to happen. The whole thing was shaking, he said, and he could hear a big roar and then all of a sudden like BOOM just, the whole roof, it just disappeared,” said Green.

At the time of writing, no tornados have been confirmed to have touched down in that area.

Green adds that the property also saw trees knocked down during the storm.

