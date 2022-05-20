Gov. Stitt to speak at private Catholic high school’s first commencement
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A private Catholic high school in Oklahoma City will honor its first graduating class on Sunday, and Gov. Kevin Stitt will deliver the commencement address.
The Cristo Rey Oklahoma City Catholic High School graduation ceremony will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 22 at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum, 1700 NE 63rd St.
There are 56 students in Cristo Rey OKC's senior class, and all were accepted into a college or university, a Cristo Rey news release states.
The private Catholic high school was founded in 2018. It focuses on providing intensive college preparatory academics with professional experience, according to the news release.
