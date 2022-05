The national Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement effort will take place through June 5, Louisiana State Police announced. As part of this effort, a special Border to Border enforcement initiative will take place on May 23. Troopers will join forces with other law enforcement agencies to provide increased seat belt enforcement, especially at state borders. This is an effort to get motorists to wear seat belts and understand wearing a seat belt is the best defense against injury in the event of a crash.

