Tulsa, OK

Jury finds Burkhalter guilty on all counts

By Caitlin Huggins
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 4 days ago
A jury found a Tulsa man guilty on all counts in a murder trial.

They convicted Keenan Burkhalter on three counts of first degree murder and one count of arson. Bu rkhalter shot three people: Hosea Fletcher, Ramon Marquis Brown and seven-year old Maziah Brown and then set fire to the house with them inside. The medical examiner later determined Ramon Brown and Maziah Brown had smoke in their lungs, meaning the gunshots did not kill them before the fire started.

The jury recommended three life sentences and a 35 year sentence for the arson.

Tulsa, OK
