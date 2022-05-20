ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky pediatrician allegedly tried to hire hitman to kill ex-husband, DOJ says

By Catherine Stoddard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Kentucky pediatrician has been arrested and charged with allegedly attempting to hire a hitman to kill her ex-husband, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. On May 15, 2022, Stephanie Russell, 52, contacted someone who she believed...

Allen Eldridge
4d ago

Wonder why the story is out of Los Angeles? Sure there's alot more things going on there to be concerned about what happens in KY 🤣

