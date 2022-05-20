Rain moving Sarasota High graduation to 7 p.m.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Changing it’s starting time at the last minute to avoid a prediction of bad weather, Sarasota High School celebrated the Class of 2022 Friday evening without a single raindrop. The ceremony was held at Charlie Cleland Stadium at Ihrig Field. The more than 500 graduates...
SARASOTA, Fla. — Attention all "Jeopardy!" fans — you may recognize a new contestant in an upcoming episode. A Tampa Bay area resident will be taking on the challenge in an episode of "Jeopardy!" Bonnie Kistler of Sarasota will be testing her knowledge on the popular game show airing at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24.
No need to get out of the car for this news. A new drive-thru coffee chain is expanding into Sarasota. Ellianos Coffee recently signed a two-store development agreement with new franchisees, according to a news release. The release didn't include an address, but noted the expansion to Sarasota. The coffee shop was founded in 2002 under a mission of providing ‘Italian Quality at America’s Pace.’ There are currently 22 Ellianos Coffee locations operating throughout Florida, Georgia and Alabama.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota has announced that the historic Leonard Reid house will be relocated this week to City-owned property in North Sarasota. There, the structure will become the first home for a new Sarasota African American cultural arts center. The Leonard Reid house is named...
OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - Zander Moricz’s graduation speech at Pine View School for the Gifted Sunday afternoon grabbed a lot of attention. “We thought the speech was wonderful, it was very inspiring and clever at the same time,” said Mary Tavarozzi, Board of Directors President for ALSO Youth. “It would’ve been ideal if he could’ve given the speech that he originally wanted to give.”
7 Foot gator wreaks havoc in Riverview. Check out the video and the lady saying at the end, “nothing says Florida girl like that.” LOL. She returned home to find the Gator “busted, broken, and completely moved…” her entire front porch according to the woman. It was all caught on camera on the doorstep.
Bradenton, Fla.-based independent physician group Coastal Orthopedics is opening its second new facility in the past seven days, SRQ Magazine reported May 23. The 88,000-square-foot center in East Manatee will serve as the practice's new headquarters, the report said. It will house an ASC, clinical services, administrative offices, a physical therapy department and MRI services.
Transition Sarasota volunteers with the Suncoast Gleaning Project harvest excess or unwanted produce from local farms for distribution to those in need. During the week of May 16, 2022 this small but mighty group rescued over 39,000 pounds of fresh produce to donate to The Food Bank of Manatee, One More Child, and smaller local organizations supporting those in need. That is 39,000 pounds of produce that was eaten and not left to rot in the field or added to landfill. Leaving a trail of veggies, watermelon, and goodwill throughout Sarasota and Manatee Counties, some of the produce was delivered by car to elementary food pantries, a youth shelter, a church food pantry, Unique Unity, and more. We look forward to harvesting more produce later this year during the winter growing season. As the importance of taking care of our environment is now critical, projects such as Transition Sarasota’s Suncoast Gleaning Project will continue to make a difference for community resiliency and sustainability.
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Animal Shelter held its 6th annual Adopt-A-Palooza event Saturday at the Bradenton Area Convention Center. The event was held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Suncoast residents were able to interact with the pets to find out if they were good fits to be...
Many of Southwest Florida’s biggest movie theaters plan to reopen soon for the first time in months. Theater chain Regal expects to start reopening its theaters nationwide on Friday, Aug. 21, including four theaters in Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties. Tickets are on sale now. Meanwhile, AMC plans to...
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here’s where you can watch the full speech from Pine View Class President Zander Moricz. If you’re not caught up on the backstory, here’s the history. Zander Moricz wanted to use this time to speak about his experience as a gay student or...
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Friends of a 24-year-old woman who was swept away while swimming at South Lido Beach Saturday are grieving the loss of their loved one. ABC7 spoke to a longtime friend of Everliz Valentina Medina Vega, who’s sharing her heartbreak. A day at the beach suddenly...
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced that it will launch a series of informative videos addressing the upcoming storm season, as well as the City of Venice Hurricane Guide,. Hurricane Season kicks off June 1. The goal of these videos is to help educate the community...
With less than two weeks to go before the start of the 17th annual Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week, the list of participating restaurants continues to grow, giving local and visiting patrons a tasty variety of menu choices to explore. Savor Sarasota County restaurants participating as of May 18:. 99 Bottles.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman was killed Monday evening when she rear-ended a semitrailer on U.S. 41 and University Parkway, Sarasota police said. The woman, driving an SUV southbound on Tamiami Trail just before 5 p.m., when her vehicle crashed into the back of a semitrailer. The woman died at the scene.
SARASOTA, Fla. - The body of a woman who went missing while swimming off South Lido Beach over the weekend was found Sunday night, according to the Sarasota police. Deputies said 24-year-old Everliz Valentina Vega Medina was swimming with a friend when she disappeared around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Her friend made it back to shore, but Everliz was nowhere to be found.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man was killed on I-75 Sunday night when he collided with a boat trailer being towed by another vehicle, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a pickup truck carrying five people and towing a boat was heading north near State Road 72 at about 10:20 p.m. when an SUV driven by a 47-year-old Sarasota man, also heading north, hit the boat trailer.
Spanish Point in Sarasota CountyEbyabe on wikicommons. For those who might be wondering, Florida truly is a dream location. And there are few places more beautiful in Florida than Sarasota. With perfect white sand and clear waters, Sarasota is a must-visit for anyone considering. But that isn't my favorite part about it. I'm kicking myself because the last time I visited, I didn't know that it was one of the most haunted places in Florida. And of course, every haunted place has to have their own historically haunted locations. In Sarasota, it's hard to find one more famous than Spanish Point.
Alligator in poolFacebook of Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. Alligator encounters aren't unusual in Florida, but sometimes the giant reptiles are more determined than at others. Last week in Charlotte County, residents of a home were disturbed by the sound of someone or something tearing through the screen of their porch recently.
8194 Tourist Center Drive, Bradenton, (941) 306-5848, dimsumsarasota.com. Bring your sense of adventure with you to dine on “dim sum all day.” With its mind-blowing variety, Dim Sum King (pictured at top) will keep your palate guessing. If you’re new to the dim sum game, rely on your server to be your guide. We love the shu mai and delicate Shanghai-style dumplings. They also offer an extensive menu of larger Chinese meals which are sure to hit the spot, that is if you can tear yourself away from the tempting and colorful dim sum menu.
